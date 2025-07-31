Robles BioCeutics partners with Innovigen to scale regenerative skin care line
Robles BioCeutics has signed a strategic manufacturing agreement with Innovigen, a formulation and production company specializing in cellular and cosmetic manufacturing. The partnership will focus on refining, scaling, and producing Robles BioCeutics’ debut product, Glowselle, and future product lines.
The collaboration is a key step for Robles BioCeutics as it prepares to bring its product, Glowselle, to market. The cosmeceutical innovation uses stem cell technology to deliver radiant, youthful skin. Glowselle is designed to rejuvenate, restore, and protect the skin.
Innovigen will provide formulation support, ingredient sourcing guidance, and contract manufacturing services, including batch production, packaging, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance. Both companies will explore co-development opportunities for future skin care products based on regenerative science and biotechnology.
“We’ve been very intentional about selecting a partner who shares our commitment to innovation, transparency, and results-driven formulation,” says Maria Robles, CEO and founder of Robles BioCeutics.
“Innovigen brings not only technical excellence, but also the flexibility and vision needed to help us deliver a product that reflects the future of anti-aging skin care.”
Stem cell science
Glowselle, Robles BioCeutics’ flagship product, is rooted in senolytic and stem cell science. The formulation is designed to stimulate the skin’s natural regenerative processes by leveraging growth factors produced under injury-mimicking conditions.
The proprietary formula uses the stem cell-derived factors to combat visible signs of aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity. It enhances collagen production and boosts the skin’s natural vitality.
The product was crafted in collaboration with dermatology and biotechnology experts. Glowselle is touted to have a gentle formulation, suitable for a diverse range of skin types, from sensitive to mature.
“We are highly impressed by the work of Robles BioCeutics, which has been featured in numerous peer-reviewed settings, most recently at the American Association of Immunologists meeting,” says Michael Wang, founder and CEO of Innovigen.
“Robles BioCeutics is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in topical skin care using regenerative sciences, and we’re proud to help bring that vision to life.”
Cells and skin
