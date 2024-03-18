Cargill sets sail on journey to scale wind-assisted propulsion across shipping
18 Mar 2024 --- Cargill is pioneering wind-assisted propulsion (WAP) technology on ocean vessels to cut fossil fuels and support decarbonization efforts with renewable energy. The global food corporation recently completed a six-month test using large solid wind sails on its Pyxis Ocean vessel, with the results suggesting scalability potential across the shipping industry, although integration challenges with marine systems remain.
The company aims to reduce absolute GHG emissions in its operations by 10% by 2025, against a 2017 baseline, and reduce emissions from its extended supply chain by 30% per ton of product sold by 2030.
WAP could be pivotal to these goals, with the Pyxis Ocean saving an average of 3 tons of fuel per day after retrofitting it with two Wind Wings sails from BAR Technologies. In near optimum sailing conditions, the MC Shipping Kamsarmax vessel achieved fuel savings of 11 tons per day.
“To maximize the CO2 savings that can be generated by wind-assisted propulsion, we need to deploy ships on routes with good wind, rather than just looking at the shortest distance,” Jan Dieleman, head of shipping at Cargill, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Against this, we need to comply with a global freight system that is designed around ships without sails by making sure that the port and terminal can accept the ship, can arrive on time regardless of wind conditions and still help customers achieve the carbon reductions they seek.”
“Savings, therefore, strongly depend on how the ship is operated and how smartly this is done.”
Cargill will continue testing the operational, technical and commercial aspects of the Pyxis Ocean to incorporate maximum learning into the design of future installations before scaling up. It expects the majority of its dry bulk vessels will ultimately carry three Wind Wings, further increasing the fuel and emissions reductions by a factor of 1.5.
Gone with the wind
WAP could be a cost-efficient way to support the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) new GHG strategy. One of IMO’s targets is to have at least 5% of energy generated from very low-carbon sources by 2030.
“IMO’s GHG strategy is technology agnostic — ship operators are encouraged to consider all kinds of technologies and operational means to reduce ship emissions,” Natasha Brown, head of public information services at IMO, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Wind is a free source of power and wind propulsion using innovative technology can certainly contribute to reducing emissions from ships.”
IMO has issued a set of mandatory energy efficiency requirements, known as the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index, and the annual operational Carbon Intensity Indicator.
“These requirements are intended to support innovation and encourage measures to cut emissions. Under the rating system, a ship run on low-carbon fuel can clearly get a higher rating than one run on fossil fuel, but there are many things a ship can do to improve its rating,” adds Brown.
For optimal results, WAP technology should be combined with other measures, such as keeping the hull clean, routing measures, optimizing speed, using solar or wind power for accommodation services, installing low-energy lighting and using specific propeller types.
Navigating maritime systems
The test voyages provided insight into more than just WAP — they also highlighted broader logistical challenges in the global maritime system. Since every port, terminal and berth is different, their involvement is critical for integrating the technology into the global maritime system on a wider scale.
“Decarbonizing shipping will not be a linear process. This sector is not like most others — you can’t simply plug into a renewable energy source and declare the job done. In a business built around vessels that remain in service for decades, emissions can only come down structurally if we systematically implement carbon-saving technologies at scale,” says Dieleman.
“With 55% of the world’s bulker fleets under ten years old, retrofitting existing ships with new technology is one way that we can start decarbonizing the shipping industry now. The Pyxis Ocean is a great example of this — by retrofitting an existing ship with Wind Wings, we were able to create a prototype to reduce emissions immediately while laying the foundation for even greater savings in the future.”
Cargill is creating ways for all WAP vessels to operate on global trade routes. So far, the company has engaged with more than 250 ports to explore solutions enabling vessels with large-scale WAP to berth.
“This complexity is where Cargill excels and how we can leverage our unique role in the maritime industry. We are not afraid to be a development partner and invest, share risks with partners and make a difference in transforming the industry,” adds Dieleman.
A breeze for crews
The Pyxis Ocean was retrofitted with two Wind Wings, which measure 37.5 meters in height and resemble large airplane wings. They are installed vertically to catch the wind and propel the ship forward, allowing the ship’s engine to be turned down so the ship can travel at the same speed as a conventional ship using less fuel.
The wings are controlled by a touch panel on the bridge. A simple traffic light system tells the crew when to raise or lower the sails. Once raised, the operation is fully automated — sensors onboard constantly measure the wind and the sails self-adjust to the optimal configuration.
Since her launch in August 2023, Pyxis Ocean has completed three voyages, crossing the Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, North and South Atlantic, sailing around Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope and in a broad range of weather conditions.
By Joshua Poole