Nutraceuticals for men: Seppic unveils satisfaction for hair loss ingredient
Key takeaways
- Ceramosides delivers clinically proven hair growth, reduced shedding, and stronger hair in men, with 75% reporting satisfaction.
- The ingredient shows fast, low-dose efficacy and is “the first” phytoceramide clinically validated for male hair growth.
- Findings expand Ceramosides’ use in male-focused nutricosmetics, supporting the development of new beauty-from-within formulations.
Seppic has revealed that 75% of men globally are satisfied with the hair loss combatant results of its nutraceutical ingredient, Ceramosides. Rich in phytoceramides, the wheat lipidic extract has previously shown skin and hair benefits for women, and the new study shows unique benefits for men.
“Our findings validate the ‘beauty from within’ approach with clinical and consumer evidence. They reinforce Ceramosides, a wheat lipidic extract, as a dual-action hero ingredient for both skin and hair supplements,” Virginie Grenier, marketing manager for Nutrition Actives at Seppic, tells Personal Care Insights.
Ceramosides is a scientifically backed active ingredient for oral supplementation, offering dual action at a low daily dose. It delivers results for skin and hair growth for women and men.
Seppic says the study on men’s skin and hair reflects its commitment to its customers and the nutraceutical industry. It is aiming to push the boundaries of nutricosmetic innovation by exploring new and diverse areas of application for orally consumed ceramides.
Seppic also provides robust science in nutricosmetics with extensive evidence that thoroughly validates efficacy for both skin and hair beauty-from-within, says Grenier. The specialty-ingredients company is focusing on a consumer-centric approach to inspire relevant concepts and claims that align with current market expectations and emerging trends for ingestible beauty.
Science-backed claims
Grenier says Seppic’s most disruptive finding is the proven efficacy on hair growth and strength, making Ceramosides “the first phytoceramides on the market with clinically proven action on hair growth.”
This innovation provides formulators with a versatile, all-in-one ingredient for comprehensive nutricosmetic solutions.
“We’ve proven that oral supplementation with our low daily dose of wheat phytoceramides (30 mg/d for powder grade and 70 mg/d for oil grade, active compounds equivalent) delivers quick and significant benefits to skin hydration and anti-aging, with first results in just two weeks,” explains Grenier.
“We back this with extensive clinical research, including three randomized controlled trials (RCTs) for skin, and two RCTs for hair.
The consumer study, specifically on men aged 35 and over, addresses their unique skin and hair concerns.
“Providing evidence-based solutions for men is crucial for capturing the growth in the male nutricosmetics market. While revealing this new data, Seppic aims to inspire concepts and claims that align with nutricosmetic trends and core consumer expectations,” says Grenier.
The most rewarding result, she details, was the degree of consumer satisfaction among men, specifically regarding the perceived efficacy of hair loss, highlighting the company’s science that explores new areas of applications for ceramides.
“We also observe positive effects on concerns not always targeted in women’s studies, such as beard growth improvement.”
Seventy-two percent of the men in the study reported that their beards grew faster after three months of supplementation. “This is an additional finding that expands the Ceramosides’ potential application beyond hair loss,” she says.
In terms of scalp and skin comfort, a significant portion of the male participants (70%) noticed that their scalp was less prone to reactions such as itching, redness, and irritation, and 65% felt more comfortable in their skin.
“This highlights the ingredient’s role in improving the overall health and barrier function of the skin and scalp,” adds Grenier.
A common side effect of hair loss treatments for men is a negative impact on sexual performance. Grenier details that Ceramosides showed no such impacts. “This is a crucial finding that directly addresses a core concern of male consumers, reflecting our dedication to providing safe and effective solutions.”
Working on hair loss
Ceramides are key components of hair, acting as a barrier for hair cuticle protection. Ceramosides are a natural, gluten-free source of ceramides.
“Thanks to a specific extraction method, we are able to manufacture a unique synergistic complex of wheat lipids,” says Grenier.
Ceramosides combat hair loss through a dual mechanism demonstrated in multiple published clinical trials conducted by Seppic’s research team.
“[It] reduces hair shedding and stimulates hair growth. Ceramosides oral supplementation is clinically proven to improve the Anagen/Telogen ratio. In our most recent RCT (published in 2025), Ceramosides oil resulted in a variation of up to 62.2% compared to the placebo. These effects were significant as early as 56 days,” explains Grenier.
The solution also strengthens hair, as Ceramosides’s dietary intake has also demonstrated clinical benefits in enhancing hair strength and resistance to breakage. “In the last RCT, the total number of pulled hairs was decreased by 44.4% in the Ceramosides Powder group.
Moving into skin care
Ceramosides, when consumed orally, provide comprehensive benefits for the skin, replenishing ceramides, which naturally constitute 50% of the intercellular lipids in the stratum corneum, thereby helping to form the skin barrier.
“This is a traditional area for ceramides, but Seppic disrupted it with a low-dose, fast-acting ingredient supported by a high amount of clinical, mechanistic, and consumer evidence,” details Grenier.
Ceramosides supplementation improves skin moisturization and strengthens the skin barrier function by reducing trans-epidermal water loss, with the first significant results seen in two weeks.
Additionally, it combats signs of aging by reducing wrinkles. Grenier explains that a decrease of 9.2% of wrinkle depth was observed in the Ceramosides oil group after 56 days. It also increased elasticity by 11.2% according to the same clinical study.
“These visible effects are supported by in-vitro data showing an anti-collagenase action (protecting the collagen network), an anti-elastase action (preserving skin elastic fiber network), and an anti-radical effect (helping to fight oxidative stress),” she adds.
Optimal formulations
The two grades — oil and powder — make the Ceramosides a highly versatile nutraceutical ingredient for beauty-from-within formulations, shares Grenier.
“Supported by extensive scientific evidence, it effectively addresses a broad spectrum of consumer demands within the nutricosmetic market. Already incorporated into over 100 food supplements globally, Ceramosides demonstrates a wide range of formulation concepts.”
“Our new study on men’s skin and hair benefits further extends Ceramosides’s potential. This data now enables the design of consumer-personalized formulas that specifically address male-centric concerns, tapping into a growing market segment.”
The ingredient is also available for topical applications. This dual availability makes it possible to design an “in and out” beauty routine, combining both oral and topical products for immediate and sustained skin hydration.
“Ultimately, Ceramosides offers a complete, scientifically validated solution for developing innovative and highly differentiated beauty products across multiple formats and target demographics,” Grenier concludes.