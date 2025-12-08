Eos enters US fragrance market with body mist launch
Key takeaways
- Eos debuts its first US fragrance line with the Cashmere Body Mist collection.
- The mist’s pair fragrance with hyaluronic acid and aloe, designed to perform best on moisturized skin.
- The launch reflects rising consumer demand for mood-boosting scents and aims to expand the brand’s fragrance-driven skin care strategy.
Eos has launched a range of body mists, marking its entrance into the US fragrance market. The personal care brand says the range responds to popular consumer demand for an Eos fragrance line amid the success of its body care collection.
The Cashmere Body Mist line features scents such as vanilla, pistachio, and coconut.
According to the company, the Cashmere Body Mist range combines “moisture-locking” hyaluronic acid and aloe. Moreover, Eos highlights that the mists work more effectively on moisturized skin.
Jonathan Teller, CEO at Eos, says: “Expanding into the fragrance category is a significant milestone for Eos. The demand for our body care has demonstrated that our customers want an immersive scent experience that goes beyond hydration.”
“With Cashmere Body Mists, we are building on that momentum to offer an expansive collection of our scents in the dedicated fragrance format our community has been asking for.”
The full list of scents in the collection includes: Vanilla Cashmere, Strawberry Dream, Crème de Pistachio, Pink Champagne, Fresh & Cozy, Coconut Waters, Jasmine Peach, and Pomegranate Raspberry
The launch aims to assert the brand’s leadership in fragrance-driven skin care innovations. It follows the launch of the Cashmere collection as a limited edition for the holiday season.
Soyoung Kang, president at Eos, says: “Fragrance has always been a core part of the Eos experience, and our community has been incredibly vocal about wanting even more ways to enjoy their favorite scents.”
“Our Cashmere Body Mists build on that strength. We’re excited to bring fine fragrance level quality and craftsmanship to a format that feels fun, accessible, and deeply personal — expanding how our fans incorporate scent into their daily rituals.”
Rising demand for fragrance solutions
Eos’ move into the US fragrance market signals rising consumer demand for fragrance solutions.
The “lipstick effect,” where consumers indulge in affordable luxuries during times of economic crisis, is unfolding in the fragrance sector. We recently spoke to Coty about how consumers are increasingly choosing scent to help boost mood and regulate emotions, especially as budgets tighten due to rising prices.
Last week, the International Fragrance Association strengthened its collaboration with Mexico’s fragrance industry following Mexican authorities’ announcement of upcoming updates to their national frameworks on chemicals, safety assessments, and environmental regulations.
Meanwhile, The Estée Lauder Companies exceeded its restructuring program budget amid investments in AI and fragrance. The tech-driven restructure aimed to shape how ELC invests in future growth, visible in its newly launched AI-powered scent advisor.