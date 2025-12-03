IFRA deepens fragrance ties with Mexico as chemical regulation faces potential stir
Key takeaways
- The IFRA met with Mexican authorities and companies to discuss safety and align fragrance rules in Latin America.
- Givaudan, Mane, and Sodexim collaborated with IFRA for clearer insight into industry needs and opportunities.
- The visit came as Mexico sees multiple beauty investments from international brands such as Estée Lauder.
The International Fragrance Association (IFRA) is strengthening its collaboration with Mexico’s fragrance industry. The association has met with Mexican authorities, fragrance houses, and industry associations to discuss the country’s evolving regulations. The moves come as Mexican authorities signal upcoming updates to their national frameworks on chemicals, safety assessments, and environmental regulations.
IFRA’s visit to Mexico City focused on advancing cooperation between global regions, improving regulatory alignment, and exploring shared innovation possibilities across the Latin American fragrance value chain.
The fragrance association urges that harmonized policies enable products entering the market to be safer. It also streamlines business operations by contributing to transparency and fostering smoother international trade.
IFRA aimed to identify which areas the fragrance industry should focus on to advance growth in the region. Through collaboration with the regional subsidiaries of Givaudan, Mane, and Sodexim, the IFRA team reports that it gained insights into the market expectations and emerging opportunities in Mexico’s fragrance industry.
Their visit coincided with the 2025 General Assembly of the Asociación Nacional de Fragancias y Sabores (ANFPA), Mexico’s national fragrance and flavor association. At the annual meeting, industry leaders reviewed the year’s progress and set upcoming priorities for 2026.
During the assembly, a dialogue was also hosted by the Universidad de las Américas Puebla. The discussion brought together students, perfumers, and industry members to explore regulatory developments and the future of the region’s fragrance sector.
IFRA reports that its meetings with government officials and ANFPA highlighted Latin America’s shared interest in strengthening regulatory cooperation.
These moves are part of a bigger collaborative investment in Mexico’s beauty market. The country recently saw Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) launch on the regional Amazon Premium Beauty store to expand access. The company cites an influx in demand for its products in “one of the fastest-growing prestige beauty markets in Latin America.”
Ulta also entered Mexico with its brick-and-mortar debut in September. Two stores are currently open in Mexico City, with additional locations planned for Guadalajara, Monterrey, León, Tijuana, and the State of Mexico.
Moreover, Unilever announced earlier this year that it will invest US$1.5 billion in Mexico from 2025 to 2028. The investment aims to expand the company’s regional beauty and personal care operations, with a US$408.5 million manufacturing facility in Nuevo León as its centerpiece. The facility will dedicate itself to the Dove, Rexona, and Sedal brands.