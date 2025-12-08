Eye shadow trends in the US and Canada spotlight skinification and ethical claims
Explore the latest eye shadow trends emerging in North America and how brands can adapt to stay competitive.
Key takeaways
- Ethical claims, long wear, and skin care benefits are driving eye shadow trends in the US and Canada.
- Consumers follow social trends and prefer value, creativity, and convenient formats.
- Sustainability, safety, and male-targeted products are shaping future market opportunities.
Eye shadow is a versatile makeup tool that has gained popularity due to its ability to produce different looks, enabling users to express individuality through creativity.
Innova Market Insights delves into the latest eye shadow trends, exploring product launches, innovations, and consumer preferences. It also highlights future market directions that brands can leverage to stay relevant in the US and Canadian markets.
Eye shadow product launches
Eye shadows are the top subcategory in eye cosmetics, followed by eye liners and pencils, eye brow care, and eye mascaras in the US and Canada. The US remains ahead in eye shadow launches, while Canada has seen a 16% growth in product launches over the past two years.
Coty, ColourPop Cosmetics, Kiko Cosmetics, Sephora, and Kose Corporation are notable companies in this space. These five companies collectively account for 18% of eye shadow launches in the US and Canada.
Long-lasting, ethical (animal, fish, and bird), no animal tested, no animal ingredients, and vegan are leading positionings in the market.
Eye shadows reformulation
Eye shadow trends indicate that nearly one in three consumers says color influences their makeup purchases.
As color is a primary driver in eyeshadow purchases, increasing regulatory scrutiny and rising certification fees for colorants are creating new formulation challenges. Brands can reassess ingredient sourcing and compliance strategies to maintain both visual appeal and regulatory alignment.
TikTok and Instagram, for their makeup looks. Staying updated with social media trends allows brands to create products that resonate with current user interests, enhancing relevance and engagement.Consumers are interested in following social media trends, such as those on
With nearly one in two consumers in the US and Canada considering price an important factor, offering multiple shades in a single palette adds value and supports budget-conscious choices.
Skin care benefits
Cosmetics preference trends reveal that 45% of consumers in the US and Canada have sought added skin care benefits in makeup over the past year. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and shea butter offer hydration and comfort in eye shadows.
This consumer desire aligns with the Innova Market Insights trend, Function over Form, revealing that consumers are looking for long-lasting quality and functionality-driven performance rather than just the “cosmetic” features of beauty products.
Brands are highlighting formulations that undergo allergy, dermatological, and ophthalmological testing to ensure they are safe for sensitive skin and eyes. These claims help build consumer confidence, appealing to those with specific safety and sensitivity concerns.
Additionally, free-from claims indicate safer formulations by avoiding certain chemicals to ensure product safety.
Seasonal launches
In the US and Canada, there has been an 11% increase in limited-edition launches in the eyeshadow market. These exclusive launches support controlled inventory, allowing brands to test new formats or shades without a long-term commitment.
Limited-edition releases foster a sense of urgency and attract consumers seeking unique and rare items. Similarly, seasonal collections align with consumer behavior patterns and cultural moments, ensuring brands stay relevant throughout the year.
Collaborations, such as Beauty Creations with Bratz Girls Nite Out Eyeshadow Palette, created fan appeal and brand identity, boosting visibility and product distinction.
Creative designs
Brands are using aesthetic packaging to enhance shelf visibility, influence purchasing decisions, and strengthen brand perception.
Creative designs, like heart-shaped eyeshadows or lipstick-shaped cases, add visual appeal and enhance the user experience. These unique designs help brands stand out and drive consumer interest through aesthetics and creativity.
Convenient formats
Eye shadow trends reveal that 26% of consumers in the US and Canada prefer easy-to-use formats, driving demand for convenient options. Easy-to-apply stick eye shadows offer a convenient, mess-free solution for quick makeup routines. This format appeals to busy consumers looking for speed and simplicity.
Sustainable packaging
Over one in three consumers in the US and Canada consider sustainable packaging a key factor, reflecting growing awareness of environmental impact in beauty choices.
In the eye shadow market, certified packaging, such as FSC, ensures responsible material sourcing, supporting environmentally conscious production. Cruelty-free options reflect the growing consumer preference for ethical products that are free from animal testing. Brands adopting these certifications and cruelty-free options can build consumer trust and demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and ethical responsibility.
What’s next in the eye shadow trends?
The eye shadow market in the US and Canada is expanding and adapting to strict color regulations and certification requirements. Consumers seek added skin care in eye shadows and makeup products.
Brands can use ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide to provide hydration, barrier support, and brightening.
Eye shadow trends show that male-specific eye shadows are gaining attention in the US and Canada.
These gender-targeted solutions are designed with shades, packaging, and positioning that cater to men’s grooming and style preferences. This emerging segment presents brands with an opportunity to diversify their portfolios and engage a growing demographic.
Individuals are experimenting with makeup colors and textures. Gourmet-inspired color shades, such as cookie-themed hues influenced by food aesthetics, can create fun and relatable color stories. This approach allows brands to tap into sensory appeal and differentiate through unique, themed collections.
Brands that focus on social media trends, sustainability, added skin care benefits, and convenient formats are likely to sustain in the market.
This article is based on Innova Market Insights’ report “Overview in Eye Shadows in the US & Canada.”