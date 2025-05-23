Beyond The Headlines: Clarins receives B Corp status, Brmud brings K-beauty to gaming
This week, Clarins received B Corp certification for its environmentally sustainable and people-focused beauty operations. K-beauty brand Brmud announced a collaboration with esports organization FlyQuest to bring Korean skin care into the gaming world. Meanwhile, Chanel launched a reformulated limited edition balm of one of its classic men’s perfumes.
Sustainable beauty
Clarins received B Corp certification for its myBlend brands. The label is an international recognition for social and environmental performance. Between 2019 and 2024, the company reduced its carbon emissions by 48%. By 2030, a third of plants used in product formulations will come from sustainable crops originating from organic farming. Regarding social milestones, the B Corp certification recognizes Clarin’s focus on gender equality, social commitments, responsible partners, and transparency.
The Estée Lauder Companies announced it is advancing its commitment to environmental stewardship by decreasing water use and sludge waste, increasing water recycling, expanding solar panel use, and implementing green mobility initiatives. The beauty giant also highlighted waste management achievements, such as waste reduction and recycling.
Beauty collaborations
Brmud partnered with FlyQuest, an esports organization. The Korean skin care brand is presenting its Recovery Mudmask so gamers can be confident about their skin on and off screen, and improve overall self-care for the targeted group.
Sephora celebrated beauty brand Makeup By Mario, founded by makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, for Dedivanovic’s 25th anniversary since starting his career at the retailer. The collaboration includes co-created artistry content and in-person masterclasses, focusing on education and engagement, product innovations, and beauty tips.
Lush teamed up with Downward Festival to create a limited-edition festival kit so festivalgoers can unwind after partying. The kit includes a fennel-scented bath bomb and a body spray blending sandalwood, spearmint, and spicy tarragon. It also comes with a scrubby-activated charcoal soap with herbal basil oil. The kit aims to strengthen the cosmetics brand’s connection with subcultures that value authenticity, social connection, and individuality by “amplifying their reach beyond the mosh pit.”
Product launches
Chanel unveiled a limited edition fragrance balm of its Bleu De Chanel fragrance for men. The multi-use balm can be applied to hands, hair, and beard, positioning it as a fragrance and grooming product. Chanel says the format is more convenient for on-the-go and traveling than a perfume bottle. Additionally, rather than only providing scent, it provides moisture for skin and hair.
Sol de Janeiro launched a vitamin-infused lotion, Body Badalada, at Sephora. The Portuguese name means “the hottest thing.” The lotion is primarily targeted at Gen Z, offering 24-hour hydration without feeling heavy, notes the company. The lotion contains sugarcane and a blend of seven hyaluronic acids, touted to penetrate the skin beyond the surface and leave the skin with a glow. The formula is non-sticky, fast absorbing, and keeps the skin hydrated. It is enriched with Brazilian nut oil containing vitamin E and a cactus pear extract rich in vitamin K.
New to the market is skin care brand Graes, which launched its debut product, an eight-in-one night cream for “beauty burnout.” The product, Night CAP, is a multitasking cream that promises to deliver eight solutions, similar to benefits from a 10-step skin care routine, in one formula. The clinically backed product contains niacinamide, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin, and purslane. The product works to reduce fine lines, redness, hyperpigmentation, and enlarged pores. Additionally, it is also claimed to have anti-aging benefits while soothing and hydrating the skin.
Youth To The People launched its Youthscreen, the brand’s SPF debut in the sun care market. The daily cream has SPF60, and the company says it has been clinically tested and provides an immediate moisture boost, 23% pollution defense, improved moisture retention by 97%, and reduced oxidation by 92%. Based on survey results, 98% said it wears “beautifully” under makeup without a white cast.
Business news
Kimberly-Clark voluntarily transferred its US stock listing exchange from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq. The company will end its trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 29 and enter the Nasdaq exchange the next day.
CVS Pharmacy placed a winning bid on Rite Aid Pharmacy amid its bankruptcy proceedings. CVS will acquire the prescription files of 625 Rite Aid Pharmacies and take over operations in 64 brick-and-mortar stores across Washington, Idaho, and Oregon, US. In the physical stores, CVS Pharmacy will increase its access to the personal care and beauty sector in Northwest US markets. CVS cosmetic and wellness products will be available on the shelves in all stores.