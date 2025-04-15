Faraemotions
Clean Cult lands in Costco with refillable cleaning bottles to slash single-use plastic

15 Apr 2025
mother helping daughter pour from carton

(Image Credit: Clean Cult). 

Clean Cult has expanded its cleaning solutions to over 300 Costco stores across the US. The home care solutions provider’s refillable aluminum bottles are paired with paper-based carton refills, containing plant-based cleaning formulas.

The expansion features the All-Purpose Cleaner Variety Pack and the new refillable 20-fl oz aluminum bottles in Lemon Verbena, Wild Lavender, and Sweet Basil scents. This marks the “first time” an aluminum bottle has launched in the home cleaning category in a club environment store. The cleaning company’s bottles are also available on the Costco website.

Ryan Lupberger, CEO at Clean Cult, says: “Launching in Costco proves that sustainability and affordability are not mutually exclusive. By bringing our zero-waste solutions to a retailer known for value and bulk purchasing, we’re making it easier for households to reduce plastic waste without compromising on efficacy, convenience, or cost.”

Eco-conscious cleaning

Unlike traditional cleaning products, Clean Cult’s formulas are plant-based, biodegradable, and packaged in sustainable materials — eliminating the need for single-use plastic. 

According to data from Clean Cult, 3 in 4 Americans are concerned with the environmental impact of plastic pollution, while 75% support national policies to reduce single-use plastic. 

Clean Cult’s expansion into Costco reflects a growing demand for waste reduction at several price points. The cleaning brand gives “price-conscious consumers a healthier way to clean while driving measurable progress toward the retailer’s ambitious waste reduction, packaging innovation, and emissions reduction goals.”

Recently, Amcor and Fedrigoni partnered to develop a flexible wet wipe application to increase the recycle-readiness of personal and home care products, responding to the demand for eco-friendly alternatives for home and personal care. 

Meanwhile, Spectra Packaging created 300 mL and 500 mL bottles made from prevented ocean plastic and post-consumer recycled materials for Scottish Fine Soaps’ 50th anniversary Sea Kelp range. 

This feature is provided by Personal Care Insights'  sister website, Packaging Insights.
