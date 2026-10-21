Clinical Color Cosmetics: Brand launch puts “skinification” in makeup
Key takeaways
- Dose (of) Derm has launched a “Clinical Color Cosmetics” category combining makeup with clinical-grade skin care benefits.
- Its six-in-one foundation offers coverage, hydration, brightening, smoothing, correction, and mineral SPF 45 protection.
- The brand targets skin longevity with peptides, postbiotics, plant-derived exosomes, antioxidants, and barrier-supporting ingredients.
Skin longevity makeup brand Dose (of) Derm has launched, converging multifunctionality and “skinfication” trends in dermacosmetics. The brand is powered by clinical-grade skin care, applying the principles of dermatology-based skin care performance to makeup routines.
Dose (of) Derm is developed by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang and is introducing her trademarked category, Clinical Color Cosmetics, to the beauty industry. Clinical Color Cosmetics are said to pair high-performance color with clinical skin care.
The brand has launched with the All-in-One Clinical Foundation, a six-in-one product that is said to protect, correct, conceal, brighten, hydrate, and smooth, with buildable, long-lasting coverage and all-mineral broad spectrum SPF 45.
“After more than a decade of caring for patients, I kept hearing the same thing: they wanted makeup that covered imperfections while actually doing something good for their skin,” says Dr. Farhang.
“I created Dose (of) Derm to fill that gap with Clinical Color Cosmetics: real makeup with the coverage, color, and wear we want, formulated with the clinical ingredients I choose for my own skin and recommend to my patients.”
Dose (of) Derm is positioned as the first dermatologist-developed skin longevity makeup brand.
Longevity and multifunctionality
Dose (of) Derm underscores the importance of caring for the skin’s moisture barrier, resilience, and long-term quality when striving for skin longevity. The formulas feature a proprietary TriBiome Longevity Complex, which combines plant-derived exosomes, biomimetic peptides, and microbiome-supporting postbiotics.
The All-in-One Clinical Foundation taps the growing industry demand for multifunctionality through its array of benefits.
The product boasts a list of active ingredients to achieve these benefits: Mineral SPF 45 through 25% zinc oxide provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection to mitigate sun damage and visible skin aging.
Myristoyl Nonapeptide-3 is a “retinol-like” biomimetic peptide that supports firmer, smoother-looking skin by reducing the appearance of fine lines.
Plant-derived exosomes, cultured calendula, and licorice extracts offer antioxidant and soothing support for a calmer, brighter-looking complexion.
Lactobacillus ferment offers microbiome support to bolster the skin barrier, while a vitamin C-based antioxidant offers support against environmental stress.
Hyaluronic acid hydrates and visibly plumps to smooth the look of fine lines, and Phenylethyl Resorcinol Works with vitamin C to brighten the skin by reducing the appearance of dark spots and uneven tone.
Upcoming launches
Alongside the foundation’s launch, two other Clinical Color Cosmetics products have opened for waitlist.
Clinical Color Glossy Peptide Lip Stain is touted as a glossy, buildable color in a hydrating, non-drying formula. The product is said to support the lip barrier and improve the look of fine lines with continued use.
The second product is a dual-ended multi-use stick that has a blush on one end and a contour on the other. It is touted to have a skin-first, long-wearing formula compatible with use on the face, eyes, and lips.