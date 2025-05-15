Clinical skin care advances: Post-procedure and pigmentation serum launches
SkinCeuticals has partnered with aesthetic dermatology provider LaserAway to bring professional-grade post-treatment products into clinical settings. As part of the collaboration, LaserAway’s US locations will stock SkinCeuticals’ C E Ferulic serum for post-procedure use, alongside a curated retail selection.
The collaboration aims to enhance treatment outcomes by aligning advanced aesthetic services with targeted skin care solutions.
Meanwhile, professional skin care brand Skinbetter Science has launched Even Intensive Skin Tone Correcting serum, a new product designed to reduce persistent discoloration. The serum builds on the brand’s existing Even portfolio and uses proprietary technologies to target pigmentation, dullness, and uneven texture.
The serum is available exclusively through licensed professionals, such as dermatologists and cosmetic clinics, rather than in regular retail stores. The brand says a 12-week clinical trial showed significant improvements in skin tone, even for individuals with sensitive skin.
Both launches reflect a broader trend in the aesthetic dermatology sector, where clinic-grade products and skin care are becoming increasingly linked. As consumers seek personalized, science-driven routines, brands are doubling down on clinical partnerships to meet the growing demand for effective, tailored solutions.
SkinCeuticals and LaserAway
The SkinCeuticals and LaserAway partnership aims to combine advanced aesthetic dermatology with post-treatment skin care science. The C E Ferulic serum is a bestseller for SkinCeuticals and has antioxidant protection and brightening effects.
Alongside stocking the serum at all 174 LaserAway clinics across the US, exclusive product bundles will be available for customers to buy in-store.
LaserAway offers cosmetic procedures such as laser hair removal, injectables, and skin treatments. These are performed by licensed medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and physician assistants. SkinCeuticals, touted for its research-backed formulas, aims to support these treatments with effective skin care that helps improve results and protect the skin afterward.
LaserAway does not stock competing skin care brands, which gives SkinCeuticals an exclusive footprint in these locations.
SkinCeuticals also uses taurine in some of its clinical-grade skin care products, specifically in its Cell Cycle Catalyst serum. This ingredient supports exfoliation, hydration, and antioxidant protection.
However, while taurine shows promise as a supportive active, helping to reduce transepidermal water loss and improve skin resilience, experts note that more robust clinical data is needed to confirm its long-term efficacy.
Skinbetter Science serum launch
Skinbetter Science developed its Even Intensive Skin Tone Correcting serum to address hyperpigmentation caused by environmental and internal stressors. The formula builds on the brand’s original Even serum by incorporating refined ingredients for persistent discoloration, including post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and age spots.
The formulation contains AHAs for resurfacing, and b.r.y.t.e.r. Biotechnology, designed to target stubborn discoloration. It also uses TAP antioxidant technology, a system that helps protect the skin from oxidative stress and environmental damage.
Results from the brand’s clinical study involving 40 patients showed that nearly all participants reported visible skin brightness and tone improvements at four weeks. By 12 weeks, measurable improvements included a 47% reduction in dullness and a 42% improvement in uneven tone.
The serum is suitable for twice-daily use and can be applied to the face, neck, and décolleté. It is available exclusively through authorized Skinbetter Science providers, maintaining the brand’s distribution strategy focused on professional and in-office skin care support.
Skinbetter Science has also expanded into the beauty-from-within space with the recent launch of BioRewind, a dietary supplement designed to counteract skin aging by targeting glycation — a biological process that damages collagen and elastin.