Croda creates new copolymer fabric solution for ironing smoothness and fiber protection
13 Aug 2024 --- Croda International debuts Coltide HSi, an advanced copolymer of hydrolyzed wheat protein and silicone, which combines the functionalities of both molecules into one ingredient for use in home care applications.
The majority bio-based (95–50%) solution provides “total” fabric care, including wrinkle reduction, easier ironing, color and fabric protection through moisturizing and conditioning.
In ironing spray applications, the film-forming properties of Coltide HSi creates a protective barrier on the surface of the textile that reduces the coefficient of friction, allowing the iron to glide more easily on the fabric.
“The formulation can be sprayed onto the fabric or added to the ironing water,” highlights Croda.
Croda claims its ingredient has been proven “effective” in reducing fibrillation in fabric conditioner applications. Recommended inclusion levels are 2% Coltide HSi into concentrated fabric conditioners.
Coltide HSi is commercially available in Asia, Europe, Latina America and North America, with halal grades available.
By Benjamin Ferrer