Dyson releases new Airwrap with enhanced motor and personalized styling tech
Dyson has unveiled its newest beauty tech hair tool, the Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer. It is touted to deliver double air pressure compared to previous models for faster drying, smoother straight styles, and more manageable curls without causing heat damage.
The tool includes new technological features such as personalization through the app and has “Dyson’s most advanced motor yet,” the Hyperdymium 2.
“Dyson has developed a new motor for our new Airwrap2x, which spins at 150,000 rpm, delivering twice the air pressure, faster drying, and less heat damage. The high pressure creates a longer-lasting curl or straighter styles,” says James Dyson, founder and chief engineer.
“Traditional stylers can damage hair, but we have always focused on developing tools that protect hair health while enhancing without compromising precision or performance.”.
The new Airwrap Co-anda has six styling attachments fitted with a radio frequency identity chip that automatically adjusts airflow and temperature based on the consumer’s hair type. The attachments suit straight, curly, wavy, and coily hair.
“New attachments like the AirSmooth2x create sleek looks, and the patented bristles on the Anti-snag Loop Brush 2x create snag-free styling, all while AI-driven sensors adjust heat to protect your hair. It’s about creating exciting, long-lasting styles using smarter, more efficient technology,” says Dyson.
Rob Smith, senior principal scientist at Dyson, adds that hair health is highly considered when developing tools.
“Hair health is always our priority. We know that healthy hair is not only shinier but also feels great. We study individual hair strands of all textures and types inside and out to ensure our machines are designed with hair health at the forefront.”
Last year, Dyson launched its first connected beauty device — an Airwrap using Bluetooth technology. The curling process is based on user profile data such as hair length, type, and skill level, while controlling pressure and heat.