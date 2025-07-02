Peep Club launches LED eye wand with new light colors
UK-based eye care brand Peep Club has launched its Heated Eye Wand LED+, which claims to have 10 significant improvements from the original model. Advancements in the devices’ design and function have been shaped by feedback from Peep Club consumers and insight from leading UK optometrists.
The brand says it retains three core modes — a temperature-controlled hot compress, gentle massage, and red LED light, while introducing two new modes, green LED light and amber LED light.
The multifunctional device addresses common eye care concerns such as fine lines and wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles while restoring hydration to dry, tired eyes. Advised usage time to achieve visible results is 2-5 minutes per eye daily.
“The wand improves at-home technology and enhances the device’s usability, including better battery life and a more ergonomic design”, says Peep Club’s co-founder and optometrist, Nicola Alexander-Cross.”
The launch aligns with growing consumer demand for non-invasive home application devices and tech-driven skin care models. These aim to provide solutions for optimizing daily skin care routines while offering clinically-led results.
LED therapy developments
LED therapies have gained traction in the personal care industry for their proven effectiveness in skin care rejuvenation. They are now emerging as a trusted, non-invasive innovation in the eye care category.
According to data from the National Library of Medicine, red LEDs target fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating collagen production. More recent clinical findings have shown that green and amber LED wavelengths help address inflammation and calm sensitized skin around the eye area, including symptoms linked to ocular rosacea.
melasma by supporting cellular repair and reducing visible pigmentation.Peep Club’s clinical results also reveal that these mid-spectrum LED wavelengths target dark circles caused by damaged blood vessels or
Peep Club also revealed additional upgrades to the previous design. The Heated Eye Wand LED+ includes a 1.5 times larger head, which aims to enhance treatment effectiveness by covering a greater surface area around the eyes in each application, providing a smoother application.
More LED bulbs in the wand head also improve efficacy by reducing treatment time and providing uniform energy distribution across the under-eye area.
Additionally, the wand is equipped with an integrated five-minute timer, ensuring optimal treatment duration, and comes with a stand-up base for easy storage.
Eye rejuvenation advancements
Consumers’ changing lifestyle habits and the tech-driven world continue to influence the eye care market and brand innovations. Companies also aim to cater to the growing demand for science-led solutions.
Peep Club founder Alexander-Cross says dry, tired eyes are of particular concern for today’s consumers.
“Dry eyes have long-affected millions of women, especially those in perimenopause and menopause, due to hormonal changes, but it also now affects millions of younger women and men because of increased screen use.”
“Our research revealed that 80% of people now experience dry eye symptoms even though only 33% have been diagnosed with dry eye disease, which worsens if untreated.”
Personal Care Insights recently reported on Optase’s safe solution for sensitive, dry eyes, specifically formulated for the delicate skin around the eyes. The cream utilizes patented ionized water technology — an alternative to harsh surfactants that can irritate the eye area by stripping the lipid layer.
Earlier this year Cosmogen partnered with Deinde for the brand’s new eye cream launch, incorporating a sleek roller ball application to aid in massaging the product into the under-eye area. The brand claims the design encourages depuffing results while the cream formula targets inflammaging.