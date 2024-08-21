Dyson releases new Airwrap with Bluetooth tech and mushroom-derived wet styling products
21 Aug 2024 --- Dyson launches its “first ever” Chitosan wet hair styling products and also debuts the Airwrap i.d. — its first connected beauty device using Bluetooth technology.
Dyson says it entered the world of ingredient research in designing the styling line powered by chitosan — a complex macromolecule derived from oyster mushrooms — and engineered with Dyson Triodetic technology. The complex is found in the mushroom’s cell walls and gives the fungi its shape, allowing it to give hair hold.
President of Beauty at Dyson, Kathleen Pierce, says the “engineers rigorously tested to find the optimum percentage of chitosan for an all-day, flexible hold while maintaining natural movement.”
Mushroom hair products
The Dyson Chitosan products are designed to work with Dyson’s hair tools. The pre-style cream primes and conditions hair, reducing frizz and enhancing shine, while the post-style serum locks in styles with hydration and a shield against humidity.
The styling products have four varieties, each tailored for different hair types and incorporating ingredients such as grapeseed oil, castor oil, argan oil and beeswax.
The product packaging is engineered with a precision applicator that dispenses a consistent amount of product to minimize waste and ensure accurate application. Dyson offers refillable bottles and recyclable refill cartridges.
The Chitosan Pre-Style Cream consists of four variations: Straight to Wavy (light and rich conditioning) and Curly to Coily (light and rich conditioning).
The Chitosan Post-Style Serum is a lightweight serum designed to repair surface damage with amino acids, providing a weightless, flexible hold. The serum is enhanced with hyaluronic acid to fight humidity-induced frizz and is suitable for all hair types.
Tech hair tool
The Dyson Airwrap i.d automates the curling process based on user profile data such as hair type, length and skill level while controlling heat and airflow. It is available in two options based on hair type: Dyson Airwrap i.d Multi-styler for Curly to Coily Hair T3-4 and Dyson Airwrap ID Multi-styler for Straight to Wavy Hair T1-2.
The tool introduces three new attachments: the Conical Barrel for tighter and defined curls, the Wave+Curl Diffuser for improved natural curl patterns and the Blade Concentrator for a smoother finish. The multi-styler now offers 19 attachments.
The device also uses “intelligent” heat control to ensure temperatures stay below 302°F, protecting hair from damage. It comes in several color options, including Ceramic Patina and Topaz, Vinca Blue and Topaz, alongside the special Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink edition.