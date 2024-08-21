Aptar Beauty produces patented “ultra-flat” sampling solution for Parisian luxury fragrance house
21 Aug 2024 --- Aptar Beauty highlights the successful application for its lightweight fragrance packaging solution that includes an “extra-flat” spray for streamlined product sampling.
Imagin is “highly customizable” and made of 70% paper. The patented, unique design features a tab that can be pulled open and pushed closed for reusability, delivering up to six sprays. With a fill size of 0.3 mL, the format allows brands to produce fewer samples.
It is also e-commerce capable and PIRA (Progress in Reading Assessment) and US Postal test compatible, making it “ultra-resistant” to weight and especially suited for magazine inserts, direct mailing and omnichannel distribution.
Elevated sampling platform
Aptar is also collaborating with product sampling platform So Post, which handles the distribution logistics and monitors the campaign performance of samples sent by client brands. Aptar manufactures and fills the samples while So Post develops the digital campaigns.
Memo Paris, a Parisian luxury fragrance house, selected the lightweight Imagin solution for its Madurai perfume campaign launch, highlighting the benefits of this dual offer.
So Post’s technology helped the brand to identify and target the right customers, understand their buying intentions, follow their product discovery journey and collect and analyze their feedback. This data helped fuel the brand’s customer relationship management database.
“Product sampling is a key point of contact in our brand experience. So Post and Aptar not only cover the international sampling experience end-to-end, they also share our mission, which is why we chose to work with them,” says Arthur Courtois-d’Auzac, head of digital, Memo International.
“This partnership allowed us to target the right people and improve our customer experience, in a profitable and efficient manner, while minimizing waste and maximizing return on investment.”
Various sample format options
So Post was recently awarded Gold status by Eco Vadis for its sustainability efforts, placing it in the top 5% of participants.
“Our partnership with So Post brings real added value for our clients. As we work on brand projects upstream, we can ask them to anticipate their future marketing activation campaigns by recommending the right sample format depending on the right distribution channel,” says Saveria Guelfucci, marketing manager of turnkey solutions at Aptar Beauty.
Aptar Beauty offers a wide range of mini formats adapted to various campaign needs in addition to Imagin, such as its paper-based sampling (ID Scent) with different sizes and finishes. The project teams coordinate and supervise developments with a 360° approach.
In other activities, Aptar Beauty revealed its latest aerosol actuator, Maya, for dispensing spray or high-powder formulations. The aerosol features a customizable top surface for branding and twist-to-lock technology.
Earlier this year, the packaging specialist introduced NeoDropper, a skin care applicator that does not come into direct contact with formula inside a bottle, preventing bacteria from retro-contaminating it. Aptar aims to “reinvent” the traditional dropper mechanism, addressing the growing demand for precise and hygienic delivery of concentrated skin care.
In March, Aptar Closures released its “e-commerce-capable” locking disc top closure, Future Disc Top. It is labeled Amazon ISTA-6 compliant, signifying it can withstand transport hazards normally encountered during handling and transportation.
By Benjamin Ferrer