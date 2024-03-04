Aptar Closures designs disc top closure for beauty and personal care items to withstand shipping damage
04 Mar 2024 --- Aptar Closures’ newly released “e-commerce-capable” locking disc top closure, Future Disc Top, is labeled Amazon ISTA-6 compliant, signifying it can withstand transport hazards normally encountered during handling and transportation.
The fully-recyclable cap is the first in a three-item series of e-commerce capable disc top dispensing solutions the company will introduce globally for beauty, personal care and home care applications this year.
“Beauty and personal care products are among the fastest-growing categories in e-commerce, and we are committed to leveraging our passion and expertise to develop innovative packaging solutions that align with market demands while furthering sustainability,” says Virginia Murray, vice president of generating demand at Aptar Closures.
“Our Future Disc Top is just one of several strategic additions to our expanding e-commerce portfolio that aims to provide our brand partners with a superior packaging experience that exceeds the expectations of consumers.”
Resistant to transit breakage
Future Disc Top incorporates a locking/unlocking ring that ensures it remains secure during transit and minimizes potential breakage or leaks.
The locking ring feature aims to ensure customers are getting the packaging experience expected from brands while helping to prevent revenue and reputation loss related to damaged products.
“While the visible locking ring keeps the package secure, the Future Disc Top is easy to open and close, making it ideal for consumers’ peace of mind and convenience when on-the-go,” details the manufacturer.
Helping brands address sustainability goals, Future Disc Top closure comprises 100% PE, the “first-of-its kind” mono-material. It creates a fully recyclable packaging solution when paired with PE and PET bottles.
Versions of the closure produced with post-consumer recyclable content are also available. Future Disc Top has achieved a Class A rating from the EU’s RecyClass sustainability validation organization. It is also certified by Cyclos-HTP, the Institute for Recyclability and Product Responsibility in Europe.
With a three-piece design, the Future Disc Top is available in numerous color variations. The closure is currently being produced in a 24-410 neck finish and is suitable for a wide range of formulas and viscosities.
The Future Disc Top is mono-material and fully recyclable when paired with a PE or PET bottle. It pairs particularly well with its companion, the Future Lotion Pump.
Aptar in beauty packaging
Aptar’s beauty division supplies the personal care and cosmetics sectors with solutions that include monomaterial tubes, spray pump packaging for sun cream and refillable wood-based lipstick packaging developed with Quadpack.
In other recent launches, Aptar Closures introduced a fully recyclable flow control dispensing solution suitable for various products. The control dispensing solution, branded the SimpliCycle valve, yields “exemplary” flow control and a consistent flow rate, ensuring precision.
Edited by Benjamin Ferrer