RescueMD unveils anti-inflammatory body cream that speeds up DNA replication
21 Aug 2024 --- RescueMD releases its Revitalizing Body Cream using “exclusive” technology and a patented formulation that works on a DNA level with “advanced benefits” typically found in facial care.
The “renewing” body treatment is designed to deliver visibly even, smooth, supple and healthy-looking skin.
RescueMD says the “ultra-rich yet incredibly lightweight” formulation took two years of research to incorporate clinically proven anti-redness technology with protective antioxidants and skin-firming peptides.
The science-driven and plastic surgeon-developed daily hydration cream is said to improve the appearance of irritation, redness, damage, dryness, fine lines, wrinkles, scars, stretch marks and uneven texture.
“Exclusive” extract
The body cream is fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types and tones, making it a “highly efficacious” and “gentle addition” to skin care routines.
The product is powered by Lapachol, a proprietary ingredient and anti-inflammatory found in the bark of the lapacho tree, which helps slow the function of proteins responsible for speeding up DNA replication and decreasing redness.
“This is not just another body cream. At RescueMD, we are dedicated to creating skin care solutions that truly transform the skin, and we are thrilled to expand our product line with benefits for skin all over,” says Steve Salzinger, CEO of RescueMD.
“With the addition of a targeted body care formula to our lineup, we are able to deliver our one-of-a-kind technology and provide a full regimen for both at-home use and as part of professional protocols for doctors and medical spa professionals.”
Lapachol works in tandem with palmitoyl tripeptide-38 and acetyl hexapeptide-8, which help smooth wrinkles from the inside by rebuilding the skin and regulating muscle contractions. An “exclusive” antioxidant blend of rice bran extract, rosemary leaf extract, and sunflower extract to prevent oxidative stress, protect skin from environmental damage and provide skin soothing and smoothing benefits.