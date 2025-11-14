Estée Lauder makes first Latin American investment amid rising beauty growth
Key takeaways
- ELC has taken a minority stake in Mexican fragrance brand Xinú.
- Xinú expects the partnership to support global expansion.
- The investment highlights the growing importance of Latin America’s beauty market.
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has invested in Xinú, a Mexican luxury fragrance brand. The move marks the company’s first investment in a Latin American beauty brand.
The investment was made through New Incubation Ventures, Estée Lauder’s early-stage investment unit, which focuses on emerging beauty brands and business models.
The beauty giant says the move reflects its commitment to supporting local entrepreneurship and emerging talent in the region.
“Mexico has become a vibrant hub of fragrance innovation — a place where craftsmanship and cultural relevance come together in remarkable ways. Xinú embodies this spirit, redefining contemporary luxury through authenticity, artistry, and storytelling,” says Stéphane de La Faverie, CEO of ELC.
“As a minority investor, we are proud to support Xinú as it continues to grow and share the rich creativity and spirit of Mexico and Latin America with the world,” he adds.
Fragrant roots
Xinú is recognized for its sensorial retail spaces and visual storytelling. Both companies say the partnership will help Xinú expand its global reach while preserving its artistic identity.
“Together with ELC Lauder Companies, we can boldly move forward in our aim to push the boundaries of what fragrance can be: a medium of storytelling, a vessel for culture, and a deeply human experience that transcends borders,” says Peña, co-founder of Xinú.
The fragrance brand was co-founded by three creatives with different expertise, who combined to shape the brand’s multifaceted identity. Verónica Peña leads the olfactive direction, Ignacio Cadena the visual design, and Héctor Esrawe the industrial design.
Regional focus
Latin America is gaining increased attention from the global beauty industry. Last month, ELC expanded into Mexico with its debut on the regional Amazon Premium site. Justin Boxford, global brand president of ELC, said the country is “one of the fastest-growing prestige beauty markets in Latin America.”
Unilever is also expanding its foothold in Mexico. The FMCG giant announced earlier this year that it will invest US$1.5 billion in the country over the next three years. A manufacturing site, dedicated to brands like Rexona and Dove, will be the centerpiece of the investment.
Moreover, Natura recently sold off Avon International to hone in on the larger growth potential of the Latin American beauty market. Givaudan also recently focused on the region by acquiring a majority stake in Brazilian fragrance manufacturer Vollmens Fragrances.