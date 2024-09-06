ELF Beauty continues to expand with cosmetics, tennis and new entertainment division
06 Sep 2024 --- ELF Beauty is expanding in Germany and Mexico, while also joining with the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge (BJKC) in a multi-year global partnership and releasing a “get ready with me” playlist.
The expansion marks ELF Beauty’s largest international retail launch in Germany with Rossmann and its entry into Sephora in Mexico, as well as expansion in existing markets.
ELF will join 1,600 Rossmann locations throughout Germany and debut in dozens of Sephora Mexico locations this fall, marking its re-entry into the country and its first time with Sephora Mexico. The brand says the move helps address local demand for premium-quality products at accessible prices with universal appeal.
The beauty brand has a retail presence in 14 countries, with additional global distribution via eShopWorld. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reported last month, non-US markets represented 16% of ELF Beauty’s total net sales.
In the UK, ELF Cosmetics is now the fourth-largest mass makeup brand, up from eighth a year ago. Building on this momentum, it is gaining space in several hundred Boots and Superdrug locations this fall.
Tennis team up
ELF is the exclusive skin and cosmetic partner of the BJKC, the world’s largest annual international team competition in women’s sports. The beauty brand will also co-host the inaugural Power of Women’s Sports Summit.
“Eighty-four percent of sports fans are interested in women’s sports — 49% of them are women — and yet only 15% of media coverage is women’s sports. The math is not mathing,” says Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer of ELF Beauty.
“So, we are causing an ELFing racket to help democratize the playing field. You can’t create real equality if the awareness to build a fan base isn’t there. ELF is stepping up to help shape the conversation. By creating access, we inspire change and empower others to do the same.”
ELF Made music
On its Get Ready With Music album release, ELF features a collective of global artists as an extension of viral Get Ready With Me beauty videos.
The brand says the new music gives “anthems for every mood, statement and look with every beat dedicated to encouragement and empowerment.”
The album is the first body of work released by ELF Made, the company’s new entertainment arm.
According to indie, integrated creative company, Madwell, 77% of women say makeup and music give them a sense of belonging and community, and 75% see them as important tools for self-expression.
The album is also based on the fact that 62% of women say they use makeup and music to represent different aspects of their personalities.
By Sabine Waldeck