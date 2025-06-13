Beyond The Headlines: E.L.F. sponsors women in sports, Estée Lauder supports young artists
This week in personal care news, E.L.F. partnered with two women’s football teams and launched a sun-safe comedy special. Meanwhile, Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) teamed up with NBCUniversal to spotlight youth media makers, and Symrise received the Embrace Natura Award.
Partnerships
E.L.F. announced partnerships with San Diego Wave football club and Kansas City Current, becoming the first beauty sponsor of National Women’s Soccer League teams. The deals include on-site activations, athlete collaborations, and community programs to empower future women leaders. E.L.F. also released “Sunhinged,” a comedic roast of the sun starring three of the brand’s celebrity ambassadors, including singer Meghan Trainor. The special promoted daily sunscreen use and tied into E.L.F.’s Suntouchable SPF line. It premieres June 14 on YouTube as part of the brand’s ongoing strategy to mix humor with skin care education.
ELC and media company NBCUniversal partnered with Baltimore, US, nonprofit Wide Angle Youth Media. The joint program will see local teens produce a 30-second PSA video promoting the nonprofit’s mission of empowering youth through media arts education. The partnership aims to provide real-world experience in multi-media production, amplify young voices, and spotlight the impact of arts education in underserved communities.
Social and environmental responsibility
Symrise received the Embrace Natura Award in the Commitment to Life category, presented by Natura CEO João Paulo Ferreira. The award honored Hydrolite 5 green, Symrise’s multifunctional cosmetic ingredient made from upcycled sugarcane bagasse, corncobs, and wood pulp using a solvent‑free, energy‑efficient process. The innovation avoids more than 202 tons of CO2 annually and reinforces Symrise’s Gold status in Natura’s Regenerative Alliance Program.
CPL Aromas and Bontoux rebuilt a primary school in Fanivelona, Madagascar, replacing a structure destroyed by Cyclone Batsirai and providing a secure and permanent learning space for over 100 children. The project claims to have overcome logistical hurdles in the remote region as it has already laid foundations and delivered materials to the site.
Fragrance innovations
Coty introduced an Adidas Vibes hair and body mists collection of five scented sprays designed for on-the-go. The products feature high fragrance concentration and are positioned as accessible, mood-boosting alternatives to traditional perfumes. The scents are designed to match a distinct emotional moment and lifestyle “vibe.”
Scentbird partnered with Broadway’s The Picture of Dorian Gray to launch a limited-edition fragrance capsule collection inspired by the play’s themes of transformation and indulgence. Available until June 29, the collaboration claims to be a sensory experience that reimagines Oscar Wilde’s iconic novel. The set features curated scents from brands including DS and Durga, Heretic, Ex Nihilo, and Harlem Perfume. Scentbird also debuted wellness brand Free Yourself, introducing four eau de parfum fragrances tied to mood-enhancing rituals rooted in positive psychology. The scents are sold through Scentbird’s subscription model.
Beauty launches
Hydrafacial unveiled HydraFillic with Pep9, a skin booster developed to visibly reduce fine lines through a novel peptide formulation. The product is designed for use with Hydrafacial’s in-office treatments and will be available through professional providers globally. The launch marks the brand’s latest addition to its expanding booster portfolio.
Celebrity Shakira introduced Ísima, a hair care brand inspired by Latin beauty rituals that support textured and treated hair. The launch includes a full range of products — shampoos, conditioners, masks, and serums — developed with dermatologists and backed by clinical testing. Ísima is available online in the US, with an expected global expansion.
Color Street released Color Street Chrome Reflect FX Nail Strips, which provide an “ultra-reflective finish,” said to be previously only achievable through salon applications using gel polish and chrome powder. The nail brand’s team developed a proprietary layering process that encapsulates the chrome pigments within the nail strip, ensuring a streak-free application.