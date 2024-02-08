Embracing pink and red beauty products with love-infused scents for Valentine’s Day
08 Feb 2024 --- Beauty brands are rolling out love-themed products wrapped in reds and pinks in time for Valentine’s Day.
In-theme product releases include ColourPop Cosmetics, Tom Ford, The Perfume Shop, Seven Cells, Eight Saints Skincare and K-Y.
Lost in love
ColourPop Cosmetics launches a Lost In Love collection. Items include a Lip & Cheek Balm, Sparks Glitter Gel, Lost in Love Eye Palette, 4ever Valentine Jelly Much Shadow, One Kiss Ultra Glossy Lip Gloss and Heart Blending Sponge.
The Lip & Cheek Balm is marketed as a buildable, dewy color with multiple uses. The brand says it consists of a long-lasting, weightless formula. The Sparks Glitter Gel is glitter suspended in an adhesive gel formula.
The Lost in Love Eye Palette has 12 pink, red and coral colors in matte, metallic and pearlescent glitter finishes. ColourPop says the shadows are “ultra-pigmented,” long-lasting and blendable.
The 4ever Valentine Jelly Much Shadow is a water-based formula that saturates the pigment for an intense color on application. The One Kiss Ultra Glossy Lip Gloss is infused with hyaluronic acid, plum kadaku, sweet cherry oil, yuzu and Japanese sumac.
The Heart Blending Sponge is the brand’s “first-ever” color-changing blending sponge. The tool is made for liquid, cream and setting powder products. The sponge is latex-free and changes from red to pink when wet.
Cheeky love
Tom Ford’s Love Collection showcases a Love Powder Blush, Love Color Matte Lipstick and Love Eye Colour Quad.
The Tom Ford Love Collection Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette has the same shades as its Honeymoon Eye Color Quad in a limited-edition red palette with heart-shaped eyeshadows.
The Tom Ford Love Lip Color Matte Lipstick is a velvety matte formula in a rose shade with brown undertones. The Tom Ford Love Powder Blush is sculpted into a heart shape, infused with a subtle shimmer and a hint of coral.
Influencing attraction
British fragrance retailer The Perfume Shop hosts a Valentine’s immersive pop-up in London this week. The location features perfume areas “curated on feelings, such as playful, romantic, nostalgic and vibing.”
The Perfume Shop spotlights its fragrance predictions for Valentine’s Day, including Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, Rabanne Lady Million and Dior Sauvage.
The store “encourages guests to discover the relationship between romance and fragrance to convey how strongly pheromones and scents are interlinked,” says the company. It also showcases interactive scented hearts and claw machines with fragrance prizes.
Gill Smith, managing director at The Perfume Shop, says: “We can’t wait to showcase our Valentine’s Day pop-up event. From relationships to friendships, scent has the power to influence attraction and trigger our emotions and we want to showcase the role that perfume plays within it. It’s an exciting time for the business, and what better way to kick off 2024 than with an immersive experience for everyone, especially in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day.”
Prescribed pleasure
Seven Cells spotlights its prescription products, Vardenafil and Scream Cream.
Vardenafil is an erectile dysfunction pill. The brand says it provides a boost for men looking to keep their “romantic spark alive.” The pill is touted as “reliable, safe and effective.”
For ladies, Seven Cells features the Scream Cream — a topical cream derived from Cialis which is said to increase sex drive, dilate blood vessels and increase oxygen circulation.
Date night
Eight Saints has a Valentine’s Day Date Night Gift Set targeting blemishes, puffy eyes and lip plumping. The gift pack comes with a multi-compartment neoprene travel case.
Valentine’s Dinner
Lubricant brand K-Y is hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner this month, focusing on “the power of telling your partner ‘I want you.’”
According to a recent OnePoll survey, 53% of people want their partner to arrange for dinner together at a favorite restaurant. Playing off this, the brand is hosting a series of red-lit dinners for couples with K-Y Desire Darkroom reservations at the Manhattan, US restaurant, Bar Valentina.
By Sabine Waldeck