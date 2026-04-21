- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
Longevity-driven skin care: Estée Lauder model measures skin age for future product innovation
Key takeaways
- ELC’s expert-validated model, built on a diverse, multi-ethnic dataset, introduces a more inclusive and clinically robust way to quantify perceived age.
- A 12-week Re-Nutriv regimen clinical skin trial showed statistically significant reductions in perceived age, linking advanced biotech to visible results.
- Recently published peer-reviewed publications and a dermatology advisory board enable Estée Lauder to expand its offerings in longevity-driven skin care innovation.
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has marked a new milestone in its role in skin longevity science and product innovation. In a 12-week multi-ethnic clinical study, a three-product Re-Nutriv regimen produced “a statistically significant reduction in calculated perceived age.”
Leveraged by the brand’s patented Sirtivity-LP technology, the regimen, comprised of Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Serum, Transformative Brilliance Soft Crème, and Age Reversal Eye Crème, improved key youth markers to deliver visible age reversal.
The results have been published in two peer-reviewed manuscripts in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology (JCAD), demonstrating a clinical breakthrough for Estée Lauder’s Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond collection.
The findings are positioned to strengthen the company’s ability to deliver skin care with proven, scientifically validated results.
Diverse cohort of skin types and ages
The model was created by ELC scientists to address the lack of an aligned standard for clinically measuring perceived age. It used a diverse cohort of over 2,800 women across multiple ethnicities, skin tones, and age groups.
According to ELC, by capturing how consumer-perceivable facial attributes evolve across six decades, the model establishes an inclusive measurement framework and provides a robust scientific foundation for evaluating visible age-reversal performance.
“These peer-reviewed publications help us understand the mechanisms that help skin stay healthy and resilient over time,” says Claude Saliou, SVP, Advanced Technologies and Global Consumer and Clinical Sciences, at ELC.
“We continue to elevate the industry standard for scientific credentialing, developing rigorous clinical methods that are backed by experts, so that consumers can trust the results demonstrating our product innovations.”
Scientific breakthroughs
In partnership with seven leading dermatologists, the Estée Lauder brand has created a Longevity Science Advisory Board to review breakthrough scientific data and novel clinical findings, resulting in the co-authoring of multiple scientific publications.
The age-reversal findings and the new assessment method reflect Estée Lauder’s commitment to longevity skin science and the future of skin aging.
The company’s Global Research & Innovation teams are continuing to leverage science to develop the next generation of skin care solutions for global consumers.
Earlier this year, Personal Care Insights reported that the company is researching biodegradable materials for cosmetics and exploring solutions that combat the sun’s effect on the skin in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US. Jennifer Palmer, SVP Global Innovation Development & Science Leadership at Estée Lauder, told us about what skin care solutions will come from the research.