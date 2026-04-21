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In-cosmetics Global 2026: Beauty-from-within taps wellness shift
Key takeaways
- Beauty-from-within is accelerating as supplements complement topical skin care.
- Clinically backed ingredients like collagen and astaxanthin drive credibility.
- Cosmetic brands are expanding into nutraceuticals to meet holistic wellness demand.
For the first time, the In-cosmetics Global trade show debuted an Inner Beauty Zone, revealing that beauty-from-within is gaining momentum as a segment in the personal care industry. Increasing consumer desire for improvements in overall health, alongside demand for visible results, is driving the growth of nutricosmetic concepts and diversity in their applications.
Last week at In-cosmetics Global 2026 in Paris, France, provided a touch point for an industry overview of the beauty-from-within trend through various showcases. The show provided a variety of product innovations for supplements such as gummies, soluble sachets, or food applications for solutions that engage beauty results via overall health.
Holistic and well-being-focused solutions to skin care concerns are proliferating throughout the industry. In parallel — and almost antithetical to the rise of external interventions such as injectables — is the persistence and growing interest in cultivating beauty-from-within.
At In-cosmetics, Gelita, AstaReal, PharmaLinea, and BASF showcased solutions aligned with bolstering beauty-from-within. Based on the In-cosmetics showcases, the industry is creating solutions that help consumers move toward looking good through feeling good, responding to the ever-growing longevity trend. The show’s launches indicate continuous market potential for health-focused nutricosmetics.
Everyday nutricosmetics
PharmaLinea presented its powder hydration solutions in the inaugural Inner Beauty Zone.
Jernej Klopčič, business development director at PharmaLinea, told us about the growing demand for nutraceuticals and supplements supplying electrolytes for the general public and outside of sports applications. He tells us that the supplement segment is “growing quite rapidly” by 17%.
PharmaLinea focuses on ready-to-launch nutricosmetic concepts, with a range of vitamin and mineral products focusing on skin hydration, sleep and recovery, and women’s health.
“We have created a technology called Amino Absorb, which increases the absorption and hydration. We achieve better hydration of the skin, and thus we go directly into the area of beauty-from-within.”
Additionally, the company has a line focusing on sleep quality, stating that good sleep quality enhances the production of collagen and hydration.
Klopčič tells us that the products bridge the gaps between topical and ingestible solutions.
“From the physiological point of view, all these solutions have a tendency to improve some physiological processes in the body, and as such, are contributing to either better skin health, and it’s just a complementary product line to what topical solutions are actually addressing.”
PharmaLinea is also seeing traditionally topical cosmetic brands showing interest in branching out to nutraceutical and supplements.
“We saw this in the past couple of days by speaking to numerous brands that are traditionally selling cosmetics and are now coming to us, saying that they want to enter the nutraceutical industry as well by having some solutions that could help them to complement what they offer in the topical range,” says Klopčič.
Collagen inside and out
According to Lara Niemann, category manager for Beauty at Gelita, global consumer trends are “shifting away from vanity and more focus on overall health and well-being.” She told us that beauty buyers are paying more attention to how they feel as an indicator of overall health, rather than just how they look.
At the show, Gelita showcased one of its flagship collagen peptide brands, Verisol, specifically designed for beauty-from-within applications in skin, hair, and nails.
Gelita says it differentiates itself in the trending segment through its unique peptide fingerprint, specifically designed to signal the cells of the skin to produce more collagen. This mechanism leads to reduced wrinkles, improved elasticity, improvement to skin surface structure, hair thickness, and nail strength.
Verisol has a variety of potential applications in powders, gummies, and can be incorporated into foods, coffee, or chocolates.
Beyond ingestible solutions, consumers continue to crave topical collagen solutions to incorporate with their supplements.
At In-cosmetics Global, BASF launched two active ingredients that emphasize a comprehensive approach to skin rejuvenation. SkinNexus Collag3n is a bio-identical Collagen III fragment aiming to “redefine” collagen banking. Florence Trombini, sales head Beauty Care Solutions at BASF, told us that SkinNexus Collag3n taps into the trend of collagen banking and “adds collagen to the skin for anti-aging efficacy.”
Meanwhile, NeoHelix Regenerate is a high-performance precision peptide that enhances the skin’s natural self-repair mechanisms for adaptive collagen renewal.
“NeoHelix Regenerate is based on the technology of collagen-hybridizing peptides. It’s a technology that was initially developed for medical applications, which we transferred to cosmetics,” says Trombini.
“In medical applications, collagen is also scrutinized because it has many roles in health. Anything that is developed for collagen for health reasons can find application in cosmetics.”
“When we discovered this technology, we thought that the application was actually extremely interesting for cosmetics, even more because there’s no solution on the market that addresses damaged collagen and where you can really claim that you are regenerating collagen that has been damaged.”
Algae for beauty-from-within
Beauty-from-within is often marketed alongside clean beauty claims, putting bodily and planetary well-being at its forefront. At In-cosmetics, we speak to AstaReal, which leverages algae, a bioactive used in sustainable solutions, about their supplements.
AstaReal presented its algae-based astaxanthin ingredient, Natural Astaxanthin, produced from the microalga Haematococcus pluvialis. It is said to provide a natural solution with significant moisture retention and oxidative stress.
Natural Astaxanthin has 75 clinical studies on the ingredient, which van der Staaij tells us allows it to gain popularity in a market where clinically-backed holistic beauty is admired. Natural Astaxanthin can be used topically and as a supplement, providing complementary and compounding benefits in collagen production.
Van der Staaij says that the algae ingredient is also favored in powder formulations, such as sachets. She explains that the “formulations that are more like a function of food” are for “holistic routines.”
Stating that the company’s Nordic heritage makes ecology a high priority within its ethos, van der Staaij cites the sustainability initiatives taken by the company. She explains that growing algae demands a lot of light, and with the heat produced by these lights, the company redirects the heat to “warm up almost 3000 apartments in the village close to the factory.”