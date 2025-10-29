Estée Lauder Companies partners with Shopify to modernize digital commerce
Key takeaways
- Estée Lauder Companies has partnered with Shopify to modernize its global digital commerce infrastructure.
- The collaboration will enhance omnichannel consumer experiences through data, AI, and unified technology.
- The partnership supports ELC’s Beauty Reimagined strategy, driving personalization, agility, and sustainable growth.
Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has partnered with Shopify to modernize ELC’s digital technology infrastructure and deliver better omnichannel consumer experiences.
Collaborating with the global commerce platform will establish a new digital commerce foundation to increase consumer centricity. The initiative will also fuel sustainable growth and drive speed and efficiencies at scale across ELC’s prestige and luxury beauty brand portfolio.
The partnership is part of ELC’s Beauty Reimagined strategy, which focuses on reaching consumers in smarter, faster, and more personalized ways.
The companies describe the team-up as a “first-of-its-kind omnichannel partnership.” The pair will innovate and co-develop a modern, unified commerce experience that leverages data and emerging technologies to improve speed-to-market and deliver consistent brand experiences.
ELC is working to accelerate its direct-to-consumer strategy across online and freestanding stores.
“Through this partnership, we are poised to unlock new levels of consumer centricity and omnichannel shopping experiences,” says Stéphane de La Faverie, president and CEO of ELC.
“This is Beauty Reimagined in action: leveraging data, technology, and creativity to anticipate our consumers’ needs and connect their brand experiences across channels and touchpoints seamlessly.”
The first phase of the partnership is planned to launch on Shopify in the first quarter of 2026.
“As we accelerate The Estée Lauder Companies’ transformation, Shopify is the ideal strategic partner to co-create brilliant and innovative direct-to-consumer experiences to fuel our growth,” says Brian Franz, chief technology, data, and analytics officer at ELC.
“Shopify will equip us with real-time data, insights, and AI-driven capabilities — enabling us to be more agile, meet our consumers where they are, and deliver breakthrough personalization.”
Company moves
In August, ELC reported a net loss of US$1.13 billion for fiscal 2025, citing restructuring costs, falling sales, and looming tariff pressures as factors weighing on results.
Since then, the beauty giant has opened a global Fragrance Atelier in Paris, France. After three consecutive years of declining sales, the facility aims to bolster innovation in ELC’s only growing segment: fragrance. It also recently launched its flagship brand, Estée Lauder, in the Amazon Premium Beauty online store in Mexico.