Cosmopack Asia 2025: Meiyume taps AI to identify beauty market needs
Key takeaways
- Meiyume is introducing its Seeded concepts at Cosmopack Asia 2025.
- Seeded for Beauty uses data insights to support product development.
- Seeded to Last focuses on more sustainable packaging design.
Meiyume will present its two Seeded concepts at Cosmopack Asia 2025 in Hong Kong, SAR, from November 11–13. The concepts focus on how data and sustainability influence beauty product development.
The company uses its Beauty Intelligence Platform (BIP) to analyze over ten million monthly global consumer and market data points to identify market needs.
The concepts aim to demonstrate how Meiyume links consumer insights, formulations, and packaging within its end-to-end development model.
Seeded aims to show how different parts of the value chain can work together earlier in the process to support more relevant and responsible innovation. This approach aligns with the industry’s need for more agile supply chains as composable manufacturing and modular development models gain traction.
Meiyume will showcase two Seeded concepts at the event: Seeded for Beauty and Seeded to Last. Seeded for Beauty is centered on AI-supported product creation, while Seeded to Last focuses on environmentally sustainable packaging solutions.
AI-enabled acceleration
Seeded for Beauty is a turnkey product development concept created through Meiyume’s collaboration with Intercos. BIP’s insights help guide product ideas in skin care, personal care, and cosmetics. Brands can use it to identify products that align with current demand.
The concept aims to demonstrate how AI can help gather insights to shorten the time between early idea generation and retail launch.
At the show, Meiyume will showcase four insight-backed trends BIP has identified that companies can adapt and commercialize for their markets.
An interactive installation will also be present, where visitors select flowers representing different consumer trends to show how data-driven decisions influence product development.
Packaging priority
Seeded to Last highlights Meiyume’s focus on sustainability and innovation within packaging development. The concept showcases packaging that combines functional performance with reduced environmental impact.
At the tradeshow, Meiyume will display packaging created through its in-house engineering capabilities and global sourcing network. The company notes that it holds relevant industry certifications and active patents that support ongoing packaging and manufacturing innovation.
Visitors at the event can examine different packaging components and learn how the company approaches design to support both brand requirements and sustainability goals.
Through the Seeded to Last showcase, Meiyume positions packaging as a strategic element of product development rather than a decorative or secondary feature.
Both concepts align with the beauty industry’s R&D shortfalls. Personal Care Insights previously spoke with experts from Atelier and Accenture on composable manufacturing as a key solution to outdated beauty supply chains. The approach uses AI-powered tools to digitally connect every part of the manufacturing process to make it faster and more flexible.