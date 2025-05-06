Estée Lauder opens skin longevity institute at luxury resort
Estée Lauder has opened its first Skin Longevity Institute in the Americas through an exclusive partnership with luxury resort Hacienda AltaGracia in Costa Rica.
The institute is located at the resort’s Casa de Agua Spa, near one of the world’s five Blue Zones — regions known for high life expectancy. It offers immersive facial treatments using Estée Lauder’s luxury Re-Nutriv skin care line and is backed by over 15 years of skin longevity research.
Skin longevity refers to the science of maintaining healthy, youthful-looking skin over time by targeting the visible signs of aging at a cellular level. It focuses on supporting the skin’s natural renewal processes, improving resilience, and preserving firmness, radiance, and smoothness.
The partnership introduces three exclusive Re-Nutriv treatments, which combine patented Sirtivity-LP age reversal technology with personalized skin diagnostics using the brand’s EstéeLab Skin Pro tool.
For the launch, Estée Lauder’s Longevity Collective members Manjit Devgun and Crystal Greene will reside at the resort. Devgun will lead wellness sessions, while Greene will provide customized facial treatments.
The company plans to send more experts and create additional longevity-focused wellness programs as part of the collaboration later this year. Hacienda AltaGracia is part of the luxury resorts, hotels, and residences chain Auberge Resorts Collection.
Booming trend
Earlier this year, The Estée Lauder Companies entered into a collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US, to research biodegradable materials for cosmetics, including longevity innovations.
The ongoing collaboration explores solutions that combat the sun’s effect on the skin, one of the most significant contributors to premature aging.
“We know there are preventative and healthy lifestyle measures people can take to positively impact and reverse their biological age. Now, skin longevity research has enabled us to not only make the skin look younger but also help it act younger for longer,” Jennifer Palmer, SVP Global Innovation Development and Science Leadership at Estée Lauder, told Personal Care Insights.