Estée Lauder anchors portfolio-wide innovation in skin longevity science
Key takeaways
- Estée Lauder Companies has launched Mastering Skin Longevity to advance skin aging research and innovation.
- The platform targets Master Regulators of Skin Longevity, designed to support cellular repair, resilience, and regeneration.
- ELC’s beauty brands are expected to use the research to develop science-backed skin longevity solutions.
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has debuted a longevity-focused scientific innovation platform, Mastering Skin Longevity. The platform is touted to advance the beauty giant’s ingredient innovations, technologies, formulations, and future product development.
Mastering Skin Longevity was unveiled at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) (Nov 5–10). The portfolio progresses past the study of individual hallmarks of aging and instead focuses on the “Master Regulators of Skin Longevity.”
Interconnected biological pathways and proteins influence multiple hallmarks of aging. ELC’s platform will expand the knowledge around these physiological systems and how they support skin’s ability to restore, modify, and regenerate, leading to future longevity innovations.
The move appeals to a growing demand for clinically substantiated beauty and increased consumer interest in longevity and cellular aging solutions.
“Mastering Skin Longevity reflects how we are advancing the next era of skin science and innovation across our brand portfolio,” says Stéphane de La Faverie, president and CEO of ELC.
“We are translating breakthrough scientific discoveries into products that consumers trust and love. We are proud to introduce this platform in China, a market at the forefront of scientific and consumer innovation.”
Global research
ELC scientists and researchers are advancing innovation through Longevity Labs in New York, US, and Shanghai, China.
The scientists are deepening their research into Master Regulators. According to ELC, these include sirtuins, which regulate cellular repair, resilience, and stress response; AMP-activated protein kinase, which regulates cellular energy and metabolic adaptation; and mechanistic target of rapamycin, which regulates cellular renewal, regeneration, and repair signaling.
“The hallmarks of aging help us understand what changes in skin over time. The Master Regulators help us investigate the biological systems that influence those changes,” says René Lammers, executive VP and chief research & innovation officer, at ELC.
Cross-portfolio platform
The initiative aims to offer a shared scientific basis for brands across the ELC portfolio to incorporate into their products. The company will also work toward advancing longevity research with brand-specific approaches.
The Estée Lauder brand will investigate sirtuin biology and epigenetics, while La Mer will focus on cellular energy and visible skin renewal. Clinique will target visible signs of aging and skin resilience through clinically backed solutions. Lab Series will focus on men’s skin solutions. Meanwhile, The Ordinary will investigate evidence-based ingredients and technologies designed to support long-term skin health.
Alongside Mastering Skin Longevity’s debut at CIIE, ELC introduced the Skin Longevity Clock as a visual interpretation of the platform.
“Inspired by the precision and interconnected mechanisms of a fine timepiece, the clock illustrates how the Master Regulators work together to influence multiple hallmarks of aging,” says ELC.
The company has also published a white paper investigating the progress in skin longevity research and the role of Master Regulators in skin aging. The publication draws on insights from the company’s scientists and its Longevity Scientific Advisory Board, which includes researchers from China, Singapore, and the US.
Additionally, the Estée Lauder brand introduced the EstéeLab Longevity Mirror, an immersive experience aimed at educating consumers about the factors influencing skin aging.
Longevity in the industry
Longevity has been carving out its space in the beauty industry, turning into a devoted research category.
Recently, ParagonCorp subsidiary Wardah debuted Wardah Skinverse 2026: Skin Longevity Clinic. It is said to be Indonesia’s first complete skin longevity clinic — the concept also brought holistic skin longevity practices to Indonesia.
With its growth, the category is not staying confined to facial skin care products.
Core Biogenesis extended its longevity-driven innovation platform to color cosmetics with Eye Longevity Shadow, a formulation concept designed to merge makeup performance with skin care benefits.
Similarly, Schwan Cosmetics launched its Skip-the-filler Lifter Liner, tapping longevity and skinification trends as lip products progressively shift from a final makeup step to a standalone care segment.