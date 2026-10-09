AI personalization and longevity shape Indonesian beauty market
Key takeaways
- Rohto Laboratories Indonesia has launched an AI-powered skin analyzer for personalized product and routine recommendations.
- Wardah’s Skinverse 2026 clinic combines skin care, lifestyle, wellness, and diagnostics to support long-term skin health.
- Both initiatives highlight Indonesia’s shift toward personalized, tech-enabled, and holistic beauty solutions.
Indonesia’s beauty market is increasingly embracing holistic and individualized skin care through tech-enhanced personalization and multifaceted longevity care.
Rohto Laboratories Indonesia has launched an AI-powered skin analyzer to bring personalized skin care recommendations to Indonesian consumers. In partnership with global AI-driven beauty technology provider, Reveive, the tool is designed to help Indonesian consumers better understand their skin and offer them tailored solution recommendations.
The move represents international investment and interest in the Indonesian beauty market, as Rohto Laboratories Indonesia is part of the Japanese health care and beauty company Rohto Pharmaceutical.
“Rohto understands that personalization should begin with the consumer, not with the product that happens to be trending,” says Sampo Parkkinen, CEO and co-founder at Revieve. “By combining Rohto’s skin care expertise and diverse portfolio with Revieve’s AI-powered analysis and personalization technology, we are creating an accessible experience that helps Indonesian consumers make more informed skin care decisions wherever they begin their journey.”
Meanwhile, ParagonCorp subsidiary Wardah has debuted Wardah Skinverse 2026: Skin Longevity Clinic. It is said to be Indonesia’s first complete skin longevity clinic — the concept brings holistic skin longevity practices to Indonesia.
Together, the moves reflect a growing emphasis on understanding consumers’ individual needs and tailoring solutions that deliver holistic and multi-perspective results in the Indonesian beauty market.
AI-powered personalization
Rohto’s Beauty Skin Analyzer aims to help product discovery and create tailored routines to Indonesian consumers’ needs through AI skin analysis.
The partnership leverages Rohto’s dermatological and skin care expertise, product innovation capabilities, and understanding of consumer needs, with Revieve’s AI-powered skin analysis and personalization technology.
The companies are targeting decision fatigue and product overload caused by social media input and a saturated cosmetic landscape by enabling consumers to make more informed, relevant, and personal decisions.
“The launch reflects Rohto’s long-standing commitment to innovation grounded in Japanese research and science, now enhanced through AI technology to make trusted skin care knowledge more accessible to today’s digitally engaged consumers,” says Revieve.
Addressing saturation with AI
The companies underline the rise in social media-led purchasing and trend-driven choices as a possible diversion from what an individual’s skin needs. While virality and influencer content can offer inspiration, one product does not offer the same efficacy for each consumer, the companies say.
The skin analyzer is designed to close the gap between virality and applicability by “putting the consumer, rather than the product, at the center of the discovery journey.”
Users answer questions about their skin concerns, preferences, and skin care goals before their selfie is analyzed with AI. The tool then compiles insights regarding their skin’s condition, and product and routine recommendations for their skin needs.
“With the Rohto Beauty Skin Analyzer, we are enhancing that expertise through AI to help Indonesian consumers better understand their own skin. By providing recommendations based on each person’s skin condition and needs, we can make skin care selection simpler, more relevant, and more personal,” says Mukdaya Massidy, president and director at Rohto Laboratories Indonesia.
Rohto also offers a range of skin care products that address a variety of skin care concerns. The analysis tool connects consumers’ skin needs to relevant products from Rohto’s portfolio and organizes recommendations by morning and evening routines.
“By connecting skin understanding directly with product discovery, the experience gives users a clearer and more confident path toward building a routine that works for them,” says Revieve.
Holistic skin longevity
Wardah’s new skin longevity clinic is said to combine lifestyle, wellness, expert insights, and skin care technologies to turn the longevity discussion into quantifiable and tangible recommendations for daily routines.
Skinverse 2026 aims to shift the emphasis in the industry from addressing skin concerns as they arise to maintaining skin health, function, and resilience over time.
“What we want to bring through Skinverse is the shift from knowing to doing. Visitors are not simply coming to see or try products, but to leave with a better understanding of their own skin and lifestyle. Measure your skin, understand your triggers, then take action,” says Dr. Sari Chairunnisa, deputy CEO at ParagonCorp.
The clinic establishes the link between lifestyle and skin health through the five pillars of move, eat, rest, stress, and protect.
“Wardah combines them in a Lifestyle Improvement x Skincare Solution approach: daily habits support overall skin health, while skin care provides targeted care for individual needs,” says the company.
The clinic then translates skin longevity principles into actionable points through its measure, understand, and act paradigm. Visitors receive a skin assessment, identify lifestyle factors that may impact their skin health, and receive steps to take for improving their skin longevity.
At the clinic, dermatology, nutrition, movement, sleep, recovery, UV protection, and skin care come together through three pillars: Protect Your Future Life, Fix Your Past Life, and Revamp Your Present Life.
The clinic features experiences such as “personalized skin longevity scores,” “lifestyle ritual assessments,” “holistic skin longevity protocols,” and “longevity pilates.”