Kale Care expands Turkey surfactant capacity amid supply chain pressures
Key takeaways
- Kale Care’s Gebze facility boosts annual production capacity to 100,000 metric tons.
- The expansion strengthens supply security and access to Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.
- Kale Care is targeting demand for mild, sustainable surfactants, preservation systems, and multifunctional ingredients.
Beauty industry supply chains are under strain from raw material shortages exacerbated by climate stressors and logistical access barriers due to rising geopolitical tensions. Therefore, cosmetic companies are turning to localized suppliers in strategic regions.
Kale Care Chemicals, a Turkish chemical raw materials and specialty ingredients company, has invested in surfactant production with a second facility in Gebze, Turkey, boosting the company’s total annual production capacity to 100,000 metric tons.
A Kale Care spokesperson tells Personal Care Insights that investing in its surfactant, preservation, and specialty ingredient capabilities is part of the company’s international growth strategy.
The Gebze plant strengthens Kale Care’s ability to serve customers and distribution partners worldwide with greater production flexibility, consistent quality, shorter response times, and improved supply security, according to the spokesperson.
“We see Turkey as a strategic manufacturing and supply location for the personal care ingredients industry,” they highlight.
“Its geographical position and proximity to Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and other developing markets provide important advantages in terms of both supply and customer service.”
Improved manufacturing capabilities may position the country and company for better strategic distribution, as supply chain volatility caused by geopolitical tension in the region continues to pose logistical issues for the industry.
Serving sustainable surfactant demands
Kale Care tells us that instead of focusing on individual ingredient categories, it is taking a multifaceted approach to its Gebze investment.
“This includes surfactants, preservation systems, and specialty ingredients designed to meet the changing needs of personal care formulators,” says the spokesperson.
The company aims to develop a broader portfolio of high-performance solutions that also address evolving sustainability requirements.
Regarding its investment focus, the company says that it is seeing increasing interest from customers and formulators looking for alternatives that can offer a balance between performance, formulation flexibility, and sustainability considerations.
“This is particularly relevant in areas such as mild surfactants, preservation systems, and multifunctional ingredients.”
“Customers are increasingly looking beyond a single performance characteristic and considering factors such as biodegradability, formulation compatibility, regulatory requirements, and overall product positioning. This encourages us to continue developing and expanding our portfolio in line with these needs.”
The spokesperson explains that Kale Care’s geographic location allows the company to combine its manufacturing capabilities with efficient access to international markets to meet these evolving demands.
“Our expansion in Gebze further strengthens this position and supports our ability to serve existing customers while continuing to grow in new markets,” they say.
Surfactant strategies
Kale Care generates approximately 62% of its revenue from exports and has customers and partners in over 40 countries, making international expansion a focal point of its operations.
The spokesperson states that the company aims to build on its over 50 years of manufacturing experience and application knowledge to offer — local and international — customers a broader range of effective and more sustainable ingredient options.
Kale Care expects sustainability to remain an important driver of innovation in the surfactants and preservation markets over the coming years. “At the same time, performance, formulation stability, regulatory compliance, and cost will continue to be important factors in the adoption of new technologies,” says the spokesperson.
The company is also pursuing developments in biosurfactants and preservation technology innovations and aims to continue developing practical, high-performance solutions that respond to these combined requirements.