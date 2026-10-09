Lipoid Kosmetik unveils natural depigmentation active as skin-lightening scrutiny grows
Key takeaways
- Lipoid Kosmetik launches a bearberry-based active to reduce dark spots and uneven skin tone.
- The ingredient combines natural β-arbutin with liposomal technology for targeted delivery.
- The launch comes as the skin-lightening market faces growing safety concerns.
Lipoid Kosmetik has launched a cosmetic active designed to reduce visible pigmentation and dark spots while remaining gentle. The compound, Depigmentation Factor, is made with bearberry leaf extract and uses a liposomal delivery system.
According to Lipoid Kosmetik, there is sustained consumer demand for skin-lightening products that work visibly, but use natural ingredients that are safe and comfortable on the skin. Depigmentation Factor is positioned to target that demand. It is also approved by COSMOS and NATRUE, aligning it with natural cosmetic standards.
The ingredient works by offering four main benefits. It is touted to reduce visible pigmentation and dark spots, improve skin lightness and evenness, increase skin hydration and comfort, and is said to be highly compatible for daily use.
Depigmentation Factor is made using a full-spectrum bearberry leaf extract. The extract contains natural β-arbutin, along with polyphenols, flavonoids, and tannins. Lipoid Kosmetik explains that β-arbutin helps reduce melanin formation by inhibiting tyrosinase, which is an enzyme involved in pigmentation.
The other plant compounds that form the ingredient act as antioxidants, countering oxidative triggers of pigmentation.
Depigmentation Factor also uses an advanced liposomal delivery system. According to the company, the system contains unsaturated phospholipids, which support delivery into the epidermis and offer skin-conditioning benefits.
Lipoid Kosmetik says the ingredient’s performance is supported by in vitro and in vivo studies.
Safer pigmentation care
Lipoid Kosmetik’s pigmentation-targeting skin active brings a gentle and natural alternative approach to pigment care, as the global skin-lightening market continues to grapple with safety concerns.
In some regions, skin-lightening formulations can contain toxic ingredients. Science-backed personal care giants are responding by advancing innovations that target uneven skin tone without the associated harm.
Last year, Beiersdorf introduced its dermatological skin care brand Eucerin to Nigeria to tackle the widespread use of harmful skin bleaching products in West Africa. Its entry into the market came amid growing public health concerns and regulatory scrutiny over unregulated lightening creams.
Also advancing safe pigmentation care, Amorepacific recently identified a microbiome-derived culture extract that addresses hyperpigmentation by targeting melanin production and pigment that has already accumulated in the skin.