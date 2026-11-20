EU locks in CMR grace periods for cosmetics under Omnibus VI
Key takeaways
- The EU Council gives Omnibus VI final approval, settling CMR grace periods for cosmetics.
- Companies can sell through stock after a CMR ban, while revised CLP labeling rules apply from 2030.
- Industry welcomes the simplification, but The Left warns carcinogens will stay on shelves longer.
The EU Council has given final approval to rules granting cosmetic manufacturers in the EU more time to withdraw products containing carcinogenic, mutagenic, or reprotoxic (CMR) substances. It also completes the simplification of rules on the classification, labeling, and packaging of cosmetic products.
Part of the Omnibus VI package, the new measures aim to reduce regulatory burdens while maintaining a “high level” of protection for consumers and the environment.
The council vote ends the debate over Omnibus VI. It settles the grace periods for cosmetics containing CMR substances. The rules will apply once the regulation is published in the EU’s Official Journal.
The law implements a gradual phasing out of CMRs in beauty products by allowing companies time to sell through existing stock after a ban is in force. Bans on a CMR occur when an ingredient’s classification as hazardous by the EU, following a European Chemicals Agency assessment, takes effect.
The new envisaged mechanism hopes to give industry players flexibility to look for “suitable, safer alternatives for consumers.”
Against the change, MEPs from The Left group argue that the Omnibus is a “gift to the chemicals industry” and puts citizens at risk. They say known carcinogens could continue to be used in cosmetics for years after their discovery. The left-wing group “reject[’s the regulation] outright.”
The regulation also delays the start date of the EU’s revised chemical labeling rules, under the Classification, Labeling and Packaging (CLP) Regulation, from January 2028 to January 2030. The delay applies only to chemical labeling. It does not push back deadlines for finished cosmetic products, and the risk-based CMR grace periods for cosmetics are unaffected.
The final text broadly follows the commission’s plans to simplify how chemicals are labeled, advertised, and sold online. It keeps a “digital by default” approach, meaning companies can move some non-essential label information online, for example via a QR code. The new provisions are said to focus on removing duplication of requirements and streamlining timelines.
“A strong single market depends on rules that are effective, proportionate, and straightforward for businesses to apply. [Yesterday’s] adoption will simplify and modernize requirements across a range of chemical products, making it easier for companies to place products on the EU market,” says Helen McEntee, Ireland’s minister for foreign affairs and trade.
The European Commission estimates that the Omnibus VI package could save businesses a combined €363 million (US$398.98 million) a year.
“These practical changes will reduce costs and administrative burdens for businesses while continuing to uphold Europe’s high standards for consumer safety and environmental protection,” adds McEntee.
Changes for cosmetics and labeling
The final text confirms risk-based grace periods. It gives companies time to sell through existing stock after a CMR ban takes effect rather than withdrawing products immediately.
This replaces current requirements to pull products from the market as soon as a CMR ban takes effect.
Additionally, companies that want to keep using a newly classified CMR substance must apply for an exemption within three months of the classification taking effect. If the exemption is refused, they will have three months to stop placing affected products on the market and nine months to stop selling.
If a cosmetic substance is deemed safe but an exemption is refused because suitable alternatives exist, companies will have two years to stop supplying affected products and three years before they can no longer be sold. Companies that do not seek an exemption will have six and 12 months, respectively.
Lawmakers also dropped the commission’s proposal to assess CMRs by route of exposure. This addition could have allowed a substance banned as carcinogenic when swallowed or inhaled to remain in products applied to the skin. Under the final text, the ban applies regardless of how a product is used.
The regulation keeps the requirement for companies to notify the commission before placing cosmetics containing nanomaterials on the market. It sets clear, common procedures for companies submitting safety dossiers when they seek approval for an ingredient or a re-evaluation of one. It also calls on the commission to draw up guidance on safer alternatives, to help companies replace CMRs.
The Omnibus VI also revises parts of the EU’s CLP Regulation, which governs hazard labels on chemical products. Companies will have 15 months (up from six) to update labels after a substance’s hazard classification changes.
Divided reactions
The Left made a statement shortly ahead of the council’s final approval, saying the rules would extend phase-out timelines for carcinogens in products like toothpaste, mascara, lipstick, and hair products by up to three years, with no requirement for warning labels or notifications during that delay.
Parliament rejected The Left’s request to overturn the deal before approving the text.
Denmark voted against the text, and Belgium abstained from voting.
Left MEP Per Clausen (Enhedslisten, Denmark), who tabled the rejection amendment, said: “Frankly, this is a textbook example of how the EU’s so-called ‘simplification’ efforts often end up resulting in the degradation of regulations.”
“If we look at this objectively, allowing carcinogenic substances to remain in products for longer than is currently permitted does nothing to simplify the existing rules; it simply makes them worse.”
On the other hand, Verband der Chemischen Industrie, the German chemical industry association, welcomed the CLP simplifications and said Omnibus VI can only be a start, with further simplification needed.
“The need for simplification in European chemicals law remains significant. Further relief is particularly necessary regarding labeling and data requirements, reporting obligations, and at the interfaces between European regulatory frameworks,” stated the industry body.
Thomas Byrne, Minister of State for European affairs and defense of Ireland, said that the new law will provide a “more efficient framework for businesses without compromising the safeguards for people’s health and the environment.” He added that the law “cuts red tape, supports innovation and circularity, and delivers tangible benefits for both the chemicals industry and citizens across Europe.”
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