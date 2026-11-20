LVMH exits Armani stake talks as L’Oréal emerges as frontrunner
Key takeaways
- LVMH has reportedly withdrawn from the race to acquire a 15% stake in Armani.
- L’Oréal is reportedly positioned to acquire 10% of Armani, while EssilorLuxottica could take 5%.
- Armani’s heirs reportedly favor an eventual stock market listing as part of the luxury group’s succession plan.
LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) has reportedly exited the race for the 15% Armani stake that has been up for grabs since Giorgio Armani’s death last year. The luxury giant’s rumored withdrawal from negotiations leaves L’Oréal and EssilorLuxottica as the primary contenders, with the former primed to take 10% of the stake, according to Corriere della Sera.
Citing unnamed sources, Corriere della Sera reports that L’Oréal and Armani representatives met in recent days, placing L’Oréal in the lead of the share purchase race. The Italian newspaper notes that talks are under way, but no final deal has been reached. Eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica is expected to take up to 5%, with the possibility of a smaller share on the table.
According to Corriere della Sera, the recent talks chart a course to complete the change in Armani’s ownership by March 2027.
Giorgio Armani was the sole owner of the brand at the time of his death at 91 years old. In his will, he instructed his heirs to sell an initial 15% stake of the business within 12–18 months of his death. The three luxury goods companies have a longstanding relationship with the Armani brand and were named in the founder’s will as preferred potential buyers. The succession plan also provides for the sale of further stakes or a stock market listing at a later stage.
The proposed March 2027 deadline aligns with the timetable established in Armani’s will.
Reuters reports that the Armani heirs lean in favor of an eventual stock market listing instead of selling to an industry player for the following phase of the succession plan.
Longstanding L’Oréal partnership
L’Oréal has been speculated as the contender best poised to snap up the shares. The French beauty giant already holds a license for Armani fragrances, skin care, and makeup, ensuring Armani Beauty’s place in its portfolio, regardless of ownership, until 2050.
If L’Oréal’s proposed investment goes through, it could deepen its ties with Armani, building on a beauty licensing partnership that dates back to 1988.
According to analysts, Armani Beauty generates an estimated €1.5 billion (US$1.76 billion) in annual revenue. The figure represents roughly 10% of L’Oréal’s luxury division sales.
At the time of Armani’s passing, Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman, and Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oréal Group, said: “Together, we have built one of the most desirable beauty brands in the world. We are committed to upholding its legacy in line with the heritage of Mr. Armani.”
Shifting shares
Personal Care Insights has reported on the luxury goods giants’ reported talks as they have unfolded over the past year.
In September, approximately a year after Armani’s death, Armani CEO Giuseppe Marsocci stated that the group is open to involving multiple investors in the sale of the 15% stake.
In May, the Italian luxury fashion and beauty house was reported to be considering dividing the 15% share equally between LVMH, L’Oréal, and EssilorLuxottica.
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