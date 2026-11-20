China moves to ban nano platinum, nano silver and toluene in cosmetics
Key takeaways
- China proposes banning nano platinum, nano silver, and toluene in cosmetics.
- The proposals mirror existing EU bans on nanomaterials.
- Industry comments close on December 11, 2026.
China’s National Institutes for Drug Control (NIDC) has proposed prohibiting nano platinum, nano silver, and toluene in cosmetics. It is now seeking industry feedback, with the consultation closing on December 11.
NIDC, part of the National Medical Products Administration, opened the consultation last week. It covers five draft standards that would update China’s Safety and Technical Standards for Cosmetics (STSC).
Platinum (nano, including colloidal platinum, CAS 7440-06-4), silver (nano, including colloidal silver, CAS 7440-22-4), and toluene would be added to Table 1 of the STSC — the list of substances prohibited in cosmetics. A-arbutin, arbutin, and ammonium silver zinc aluminum silicate would also be added to the list of restricted ingredients.
If adopted, the changes would require brands selling in China to reformulate products containing the banned ingredients and to check formulas using arbutin or α-arbutin against the new limits. It is not yet clear when a final standard would take effect or what transition period would apply.
Regulatory consultancy Bergeson & Campbell says the proposals would directly affect cosmetic brands, raw material suppliers, and manufacturers operating in or exporting to China.
Safety gaps and EU alignment
Nano platinum and nano silver are currently listed in the Inventory of Existing Cosmetic Ingredients in China. The NIDC says it wants to tighten oversight of nano platinum because there is not enough safety information on it. It wants to tighten oversight of nano silver because of potential reproductive toxicity risks.
The Chinese regulator points to the EU as precedent. The EU banned several nanomaterials in cosmetics in 2024, adding nano and colloidal platinum to Annex II of the EU Cosmetics Regulation over insufficient safety data. Nano silver (1–100 nm) was also added, over reproductive toxicity concerns. The ban applied to new products from February 2025.
Bergeson & Campbell notes that beauty companies already compliant with EU rules may face less disruption, due to the bans the region already has in place.
The consultation also follows the introduction of China’s first mandatory national safety standard for cosmetics in August, which set limits on microbes, heavy metals, and harmful substances.
Chinese market in flux
The proposals come as competition in China’s beauty market intensifies.
Online beauty sales in China fell 6% year-on-year in September, according to Jefferies’ China online beauty tracker. L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, and LVMH all recorded declines in the country.
Meanwhile, Chinese brands held 57.4% of the domestic cosmetics market in 2025, up from 52.8% in 2023, according to Seoul Economic Daily. China’s cosmetics exports also rose 24% to US$6.1 billion between January and July 2026, lifting the country from seventh to fifth in global export rankings, according to Korea International Trade Association data.
The shifts may be prompting moves from foreign players. This week, Shiseido agreed to sell its Chinese subsidiary, which makes C-beauty brand Aupres, to an IDG Capital-led consortium. The deal is expected to close between Q4 2026 and Q1 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.
See more of our coverage in
your Google search results