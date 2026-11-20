IFF opens Forest Lab to bridge biodiversity conservation and fragrance discovery
Key takeaways
- IFF has opened its first Forest Lab in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest to advance biodiversity research and sustainable fragrance innovation.
- IFF and Reservas Votorantim have identified 33 native plant species with potential applications in perfumery and beauty.
- The partnership aims to combine natural ingredient discovery with biodiversity conservation and sustainable sourcing practices.
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has inaugurated its first Forest Lab to foster biodiversity research, scent exploration, perfumery, and beauty advancements in one hub.
The lab is in Legado das Águas, Brazil’s largest private Atlantic Forest reserve, and is said to deepen IFF’s bioprospecting partnership with Reservas Votorantim while supporting its conservation work.
Reservas Votorantim is the green economy division of Votorantim SA and manages the Legado das Águas reserve. Launched in August 2025, the partnership gives IFF exclusive access to the area’s native flora for sustainable ingredient innovation.
“The IFF Brazil Forest Lab brings perfumers, scientists and fragrance and beauty brands directly to the source,” says Ana Paula Mendonça, president of IFF Scent.
“Roughly two in every five of the Atlantic Forest’s plant species exist nowhere else on Earth. That makes the IFF Forest Lab truly one of a kind: a living library of nature where our teams and customers can discover, guided by science and a shared commitment to protecting it.”
According to the World Wildlife Fund, human activity has destroyed 88% of the original vegetation in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest. The partnered companies want the reserve to safeguard the land, which spans 31,000 hectares and is home to almost 1,000 plant species.
“Our partnership with IFF connects scientific research and innovation with the potential of the Atlantic Forest, opening new opportunities to create value from standing forests. The inauguration of the IFF Brazil Forest Lab reinforces our commitment to demonstrating how biodiversity conservation can drive innovation and sustainable business opportunities,” says André Monteiro, CEO of Reservas Votorantim.
The lab launch arrives as the beauty industry increasingly decouples “natural” from “sustainable,” and looks to eco-friendly sourcing practices as a solution. As deforestation regulations loom and heightened consumer scrutiny mounts, industry players are investing and innovating in “biodiversity-conscious” extraction.
Building on biodiversity
The Forest Lab will allow scientists from IFF and LMR, a specialized IFF in-house unit that works with natural ingredients, to collaborate with Reservas Votorantim scientists. The merging of expertise is said to bring perfumery, beauty, and natural ingredient discovery together with knowledge of Atlantic Forest biodiversity.
“Research at the Brazil Forest Lab will identify and document native species, study their olfactive profiles, and evaluate flowers, leaves, bark, roots, fruits, and seeds for potential perfumery and beauty applications,” says IFF.
The partnership launched with the intention of pairing scientific discovery with the long-term protection of the Atlantic Forest’s biodiversity. In the year that IFF and Reservas Votorantim have been collaborating, researchers have identified 33 Atlantic Forest species. IFF underscores them as having potential to become new perfume and beauty ingredients.
The company boasts that it has captured the scents of 27 native plants from the living plants, without picking them. Eight of the scents have been translated into ingredients using IFF Livings, IFF’s proprietary technology for “capturing and recreating the scents of nature.” The scents will be available for IFF perfumers to study in the near future, according to the company.
The currency of conservation
Looking beyond ingredient and scent discovery, the partnership works to fortify the connection between research and innovation with sustained biodiversity stewardship.
The duo states that in later stages of their partnership, they will develop sustainable sourcing models associated with biodiversity conservation.
“The new laboratory builds on more than a decade of scientific research and biodiversity studies conducted at Legado das Águas,” says Tatiana Motta, head of new business and strategic partnerships for Reservas Votorantim.
“With more than 1,800 species of fauna and flora documented, we bring extensive scientific knowledge and technical expertise to this partnership. Our contribution goes beyond providing a territory for research. Together with IFF, we are expanding opportunities to turn this knowledge into innovation, while strengthening the conservation of the Atlantic Forest’s biodiversity.”
According to Charbel Bouez, SVP of research and development for IFF Scent, the company spans the full spectrum of natural ingredients innovation. Together with LMR, its capabilities span biodiversity discovery and varietal selection, farming, extraction, analytical science, perfumery, and beauty.
Fragrance innovations are increasingly focusing on ecology.“The IFF Brazil Forest Lab brings these capabilities together in nature itself, creating a unique platform to discover and shape the naturals of tomorrow,” says Bouez
Fragrances home in on naturals
The fragrance category has been bolstering natural ingredient manufacturing capabilities.
Similarly to IFF’s exploration of scent extraction from living plants, Mane launched an experimental garden in Grasse, France. The garden cultivates various plant species while serving as a testing ground for extraction techniques. The project is said to be an agronomic innovation hub designed to preserve the region’s botanical heritage while exploring avenues for natural raw materials.
Recently, Symrise completed its acquisition of Floral Concept, acquiring 100% share capital and integrating the French premium natural fragrance ingredients house into its Fragrance division.
Givaudan also deepened its natural fragrance footprint earlier this year with a US$71.5 million investment to start construction on Campus 52, a fragrance innovation center in Grasse, France.
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