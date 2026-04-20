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Cosmetics sector backs EU Omnibus VI vote amid safety concerns from NGOs
Key takeaways
- EU lawmakers backed Omnibus VI changes, tightening some cosmetics safety rules while simplifying compliance.
- The cosmetics industry supports the outcome, citing clearer and more practical regulation.
- Public health groups warn the reforms may not go far enough to protect consumers.
EU lawmakers have progressed the Omnibus VI proposal, with two committees voting in favor of the draft, marking a milestone in the region’s efforts to simplify its chemicals legislation. After months of back-and-forth, the cosmetics industry has responded positively to the updates, but public health organizations are now criticizing the outcome of the regulatory votes.
The Omnibus VI package was introduced in July last year. It aims to amend several legal frameworks, including the Cosmetics Regulation, to reduce the administrative burden for cosmetic companies, maintain high safety standards, and boost European competitiveness.
During last week’s talks, the Environment, Climate and Food Safety and Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO) committees supported a shorter transition period for products containing carcinogenic, mutagenic, or reprotoxic (CMR) substances.
Lawmakers also rejected proposed changes that would have allowed cosmetic companies to apply for broader exemptions to use CMR substances in formulas, based on their exposure routes, such as inhalation risks vs topical application. The move reinforces a more precautionary approach under the Cosmetics Regulation.
Piotr Müller, an MEP on behalf of IMCO, says the vote “is a victory for common sense over red tape” — a view the cosmetics industry now echoes.
In a joint industry statement, Andrea Maltagliati, secretary general of the European Federation for Cosmetic Ingredients, says: “This agreement provides a workable framework that allows European ingredient manufacturers to continue innovating and supplying safe, high-quality materials without facing disproportionate administrative hurdles.”
However, public health organizations have voiced concerns about the safety of the draft’s rework, noting that deadlines for phasing out harmful chemicals remain longer than necessary.
“This omnibus exercise has clearly shown that so-called simplification does not deliver more protection for people’s health,” Genon K Jensen, executive director at NGO Health and Environment Alliance, says.
Safety focus
The joint statement, with signatories from organizations such as Cosmetics Europe and International Fragrance Association, maintains that the cosmetics industry places safety at the forefront of its innovation. However, the groups highlight that during the legislative process for Omnibus VI, circulating claims suggested otherwise.
“The agreement in the Parliament is a positive step forward. This comes despite the rise, in recent months, of false and misleading claims suggesting that safety requirements for cosmetics would be weakened under the revised framework,” says John Chave, director general of Cosmetics Europe.
“The paramount safety objective was never in doubt. Omnibus VI proposal does not relax any safeguards.”
The joint statement calls for the swift adoption of the parliament’s position and constructive negotiations in the trilogue phase that ensues next, to finalize the legislation.
The European Parliament is expected to adopt its formal negotiating position during the plenary session later this month. Afterward, discussions with the European Council and the European Commission will begin, shaping the final outcome of the reform.