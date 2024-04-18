ExoLab Italia and dsm-firmenich scale fruit-based exosomal technologies for global skin care innovation
18 Apr 2024 --- Examining new pathways to scale botanical skin care solutions, innovators at dsm-firmenich are collaborating with ExoLab Italia, a start-up specializing in plant-derived exosomal technologies from Italian organic fruits and vegetables.
The strategic partnership is hailed as a “pivotal moment” in dsm-firmenich’s broader strategy for innovation and sustained growth. The supplier intends to bring plant-derived exosomes technology to the global skin care market.
Exosomes are extracellular vesicles naturally released by cells in all living organisms. They serve as a natural delivery system for molecules produced by cells and facilitate intercellular communication.
Plant-derived exosomes offer a multitude of benefits for personal care and beauty products and, ultimately, for skin health, highlights dsm-firmenich: “They are packed with a powerful blend of antioxidants, vitamins, proteins, lipids and messenger molecules that work in concert to enhance skin health and combat signs of aging.”
Activating radiant skin with bioactives
By delivering these highly bioavailable active ingredients, plant-derived exosomes provide a natural and effective way to achieve youthful, radiant-looking skin, highlights the research partnership.
“Through this partnership with this pioneer in exosome treatment, we reaffirm our commitment to science as a central element to our innovation and product superiority,” says Emmanuel Butstraen, president Perfumery & Beauty at dsm-firmenich.
“Together, we have the power to revolutionize the skincare market,” adds Parand Salmassinia, president of Personal Care, Perfumery & Beauty, at dsm-firmenich.
“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality products that meet the growing demand for natural, effective and sustainable ingredients in the skincare market.”
ExoLab Italia is active in the spaces of nutraceutical supplements, cosmetic products and healthcare solutions.
“By focusing on plant-derived exosomes, ExoLab Italia offers distinctive scientific proficiency in cellular health and skin recovery which, combined with dsm-firmenich’s renowned expertise in skin biology, claim substantiation and active ingredients, offers immense potential to elevate the standards of natural and effective skincare to unprecedented heights,” remarks Gabriele Campi, ExoLab Italia CEO.
This week, dsm-firmenich’s Personal Care, Perfumery and Ingredients divisions are exhibiting their solutions at In-cosmetics Global 2024 in Paris, France. The innovations include novel solutions for hair and skin, as well as multisensorial sun care ingredients.
