In-cosmetics Global live: BASF secures four awards for beauty innovation and traceability
18 Apr 2024 --- BASF’s Personal Care business segment collects four beauty ingredient innovation awards at the In-cosmetics Global event in Paris, France. Personal Care Insights speaks to the German supplier on the latest advances recognized at the industry trade fair.
The In-cosmetics Global Award in the category “Kenvue Trusted Science Award” went to BASF, which recognizes “innovative and effective modern ingredients.” Meanwhile, the 2024 Innovation Prize by the German consulting agency BSB was awarded to BASF in three categories.
“This is a great contribution to the team’s work toward innovation, sustainability and trusted science,” Franko Fischer, global head of communication and change management at BASF, tells us.
“The feedback that we received from industry and our customers has been very good,” he adds. “In terms of digitalization, we are highlighting our platform, D’lite, that enables us to give more transparency about formulations to our customers that helps them to produce more products and solutions.”
The D’lite tool offers “real-time transparency,” considering that sustainability information like biodegradability and renewable carbon content results change instantly.
At In-cosmetics Global, BASF introduces its new digital service within the platform, called “Ingredients Revealed,” which enables developers of personal care products to easily identify ingredients and formulations with specific criteria like sustainability information, standards and labels.
Merging beneficial properties
Among its recognized ingredients, BASF’s multifunctional beta-glucan Hydrasensyl Glucan Green was awarded at In-cosmetics Global Award in the category “Kenvue Trusted Science Award.”
Hydrasensyl Glucan Green merges the beneficial properties of hyaluronic acid and collagen. The primary structure of this beta-glucan resembles hyaluronic acid, highlights the manufacturer.
“This structure enables Hydrasensyl Glucan to bind large amounts of water in the skin like a natural water-superabsorber,” it details. “At the same time, the polysaccharide chains are intertwined to form a rope-like, highly resilient triple-helix like collagen.”
This 3D structure makes Hydrasensyl Glucan “highly stable” and insensitive toward harsh formulation conditions. Besides its clinically proven skin smoothing and hydrating properties, it helps to quickly soothe erythema.
Actives for blemish-prone skin
Epispot, BASF’s new active ingredient that targets blemish-prone skin, was awarded first place in the category “cosmetics/raw materials – active substances.”
Addressing the root causes of an imbalance affecting lipids, microbiota and the skin’s natural defense system, Epispot reduces skin shine, improves the appearance of facial pores and promotes a healthy complexion.
“This puts the new ingredient in line with the #NoFilter trend in skin care and meets consumers’ desire for an authentic, flawless look without relying on digital beauty filters. Epispot is an extract of Epilobium angustifolium, a plant that is responsibly sourced from France,” highlights BASF.
Awarded second place in the category “cosmetics/raw materials – functionals and recipients,” Tinomax CC is designed for skin and sun care formulations. In the form of an off-white powder, it enhances UV protection with SPF and UVA via light birefringence and offers a significant sensory improvement, especially at higher SPFs.
“Tests have shown that formulations containing Tinomax CC tend to be significantly less sticky and greasy during application than formulations without this ingredient,” states BASF. “At the same time, there is no whitening effect on the skin.”
The functionalized particle is of 100% natural origin content, according to ISO 16128, and helps to improve the ecotoxicological profile of formulations. This makes it a “perfect complement” to modern and environmentally friendly formulations, BASF maintains.
Natural functionals
Within the category “natural products/raw materials – functionals and recipients,” BASF’s Emulgade Verde 10 MS secures third place. The new versatile O/W emulsifier is suitable for a wide range of cosmetic formulations, providing shear thinning behavior and supporting easy distribution on the skin.
“It shows excellent compatibility with commonly used cosmetic ingredients, including both synthetic polymers and biopolymers,” highlights BASF. “Emulgade Verde 10 MS is suitable for sensitive skin and can be used as part of microbiome-friendly concepts.”
“The COSMOS-approved ingredient is readily biodegradable, preservative-free and based on 100% renewable feedstocks. It is manufactured using an environmentally friendly, solvent-free process.”
About the BSB awards
BSB has issued its Innovation Awards since 2003. These awards recognize innovative solutions in the cosmetics sector for finished products, raw materials, applied concepts and industrial processes in various categories.
The BASF division Care Chemicals offers a broad range of ingredients for personal care, home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, and technical applications.
The division’s high-performance product portfolio includes surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, chelating agents, cosmetic active ingredients and UV filters.
“With our Beyond Beauty campaign, launched at In-cosmetics Global, we are promoting the personal care industry’s transition to more sustainable solutions. After all, tomorrow’s beauty will be about authenticity while taking care of the planet,” said Peter Weinert, VP of Business Management Personal Care Europe, Middle East, and Africa at BASF.
“The four winning ingredients are an important milestone on this journey, and the awards are recognition of these efforts. We are proud to receive them.”
By Benjamin Ferrer, with live reporting from Anita Sharma at In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France