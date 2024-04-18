In-cosmetics Global live: Lallemand debuts ingredients with newly-acquired Evolva
18 Apr 2024 --- Personal Care Insights talks to global microorganism supplier Lallemand on the floor at In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France, as the Canada-based company officially launches its Personal Care business unit and presents ingredients alongside recently-acquired Swiss biotech Evolva.
Lallemand develops, manufactures and commercializes bacteria, yeasts and their derivatives. It is showcasing three of its flagship ingredients from its prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics line for the skin microbiome:
- Lallbiome 200 (inactivated Lactobacillus Helveticus (HA-122) is a postbiotic ingredient that aims to promote cell anti-senescence to support healthy aging.
- Seven exopolysaccharides (EPS), including six sulfated EPS, derived from marine microorganism metabolites are developed to help prevent the formation of pathogen biofilms (including in oral applications) and fight blemishes.
- Beauty Yeast Mask is a second-skin beauty mask with a matrix made mainly from microorganisms, including beta-glucan yeast fractions. It is developed with peel-off mask specialist TechNature, touted as a moisturizing, soothing anti-aging mask to improve radiance and reduce redness and imperfections.
Microorganism product boosts
Angélique Barreau is the development & marketing director of Lallemand Cosmetics, a division of Lallemand Personal Care. She tells us the matrix of the Beauty Yeast Mask contains 50% microorganisms.
“Normally on the market, we have some tissue with microorganisms inside the serum. Now, we have the microorganisms inside the matrix. This film is for under the eyes but we can develop some forms for the neck and face including the cheeks. The product is biodegradable and without preservatives. It stays on your skin for about 10 minutes then goes in the compost bin.”
Lallemand x Evolva innovations
Lallemand acquired Swiss biotech Evolva late last year, rounding out the company’s microorganism capabilities. Evolva specializes in the research, development and commercialization of natural ingredients and has developed and patented a yeast fermentation process to produce ingredients for cosmetics, health, flavors and fragrances.
- The company highlights the following two ingredients:
Juneau, a Trans-Resveratrol derived from a yeast metabolite (S. cerevisiae) that is said to provide anti-aging effects.
- Larally L-Arabinose for a balanced skin microbiome.
Marcia Da Silva Pinto, senior technical manager of Health Ingredients at Evolva by Lallemand says the acquisition is very strategic since Evolva is located in the center of the biotech hub in Basel, Switzerland.
“Lallemand has years and years of experience with microorganisms and Baker’s yeast. We see this as a very nice complement to the portfolio. There are a lot of synergies and activities that will happen on both sides especially because Evolva still uses biotech and Baker’s yeast for the production of the ingredients.”
The trade show is buzzing with launches and innovations. We also spoke to Cargill Beauty about its latest creations, while Givaudan Active Beauty discussed its array of launches and how it is helping customers create sustainable solutions for the ever-growing well-being market.
By Anita Sharma, reporting live from In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France