In-cosmetics Global live: Cargill Beauty highlights natural beauty ingredients to replace petro-based solutions
17 Apr 2024 --- At In-cosmetics Global, Cargill Beauty is showcasing BotaniDesign and Actigum Care, tapping into the sustainable beauty trend. The ingredients are natural alternatives to chemical counterparts to meet the increasing demand for environmentally friendly products that maintain performance quality.
On the show floor, Personal Care Insights speaks to Tiffany Quinn, application development and clinical services manager at Cargill Beauty, about how the company is responding to customer demands for sustainability and clean beauty.
“Clients are looking for more sustainable ingredients and more nature-derived ingredients,” she tells us.
“As consumers are becoming increasingly aware of what they put on their skin and apply to their bodies, they are looking for products that are going to be more similar to nature. These ingredients are going to be a response to that push from consumers.”
Biodegradable polymer
BotaniDesign is a 100% derived natural and readily biodegradable alternative to petroleum jelly. According to the personal care product supplier, studies show that after six hours of wear, white petrolatum (84%) and BotaniDesign (82%) had comparable “smoothness effects.”
“This particular ingredient is a replacement for petrolatum. It is a one-for-one replacement from grapeseed oil and castor oil. It is palm-free, non-GMO and made in a one-pot reaction, so there is very limited waste when creating the product,” explains Quinn.
Cargill research also indicates study participants who responded favorably to BotaniDesign reported similar outcomes both during and after application, such as smoothness and moisturizing effects two minutes after application and after six hours of wear.
The participants also noted the formula’s ease of spread and absorption into the skin during application.
Vegan and natural modifier
Cargill communicates that its new rheology modifier, Actigum Care, has a 94.5% natural composition and is “more functional” than the synthetic versions. It offers a blend of natural ingredients using hydroxypropyl starch phosphate and sclerotium gum.
"It is a nature-derived alternative to synthetic polymers on the market. You are able to utilize this ingredient to create cream gel materials,” continues Quinn.
Actigum Care creates “improved” sensoriality and functionality while “matching or surpassing” the performance of conventional petro-based polymers.
According to the supplier, expert panels compared different Bouncy Anti-Aging formulations with Actigum Care or Carbomer and found the cream with Actigum Care demonstrated “better qualities,” including faster absorption and improved smoothness two minutes after application.
The Bouncy Anti-Aging Cream contains Actigum Care, Floraesters 15, BotaniButter and CocoaDesign L. The ingredient also carries Kosher and Halal certifications, ensuring its compatibility with different consumer preferences and lifestyles, including vegan applications.
“What excites me most about the industry is the innovation that comes out of it. There is always something new coming out. Being able to participate in those new launches and new products that hit the market is a lot of fun,” Quinn concludes.
By Sabine Waldeck, with live reporting from Anita Sharma at In-cosmetics Global in Paris, France