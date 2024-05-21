Fendi family inspires inaugural fragrance collection featuring “finest raw materials”
21 May 2024 --- Fendi introduces a fine fragrance collection in its stores for the first time, made from “the finest raw materials.”
The range includes seven scents based on seven “Fendi personalities.” The scents are inspired by different members of the Fendi family and Kim Jones, the fashion house’s artistic director.
The scents include Perché No, with notes of sandalwood, pink pepper and incense reminiscent of a “white sheet drying in the sun,” and La Baguette, named after its iconic bag, which has notes of iris and vanilla.
Fendi fragrances
The collection launches next month in its boutiques and e-commerce site. The bottle will retail for US$330.
The VMH-owned brand will also launch fragrance accessories like leather perfume holders and travel cases. There are even miniature bottles that fit into tiny, Fendi-branded “fragrance keychains” for on-the-go reapplication.
The Roman fashion house previously offered fragrances in wholesale retail, but this is the first time perfumes are available to purchase in its stores.
According to artistic directors Kim Jones, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Delfina Delettrez Fendi, who are all closely involved in the creative process, the different scents represent a story of the family and their “dedication to creative expression through noble materials.”
Each scent is inspired by seven of the family members’ personalities and memories. Fendi calls the collection an “invitation to the unique world and secret gardens of the Fendi family.”
Family memories
Delfina Delettrez Fendi used her childhood memories of Morocco to create Sempre Mio, smelling of orange blossom from Marrakech for a citrusy and fresh scent.
Leonetta Luciano Fendi was inspired by Ponza, Italy, where the family spends their summers for the scent Ciao Amore. It features notes of fig and tonka bean.
Jones’ scent, Prima Terra, is influenced by the landscape of Southern and Eastern Africa, where he would often be as a child.
The business of scents
In other industry news, fragrance design firm Eurofragance recently updated its “ambitious” expansion plan, Strategic Plan for 2020, with sights on growing its Asian footprint.
India is the first stop along Eurofragrance’s targeted Asia growth path this year. The company is opening offices in Mumbai.
Additionally, Coty released its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, highlighting growth in net revenues of 8% to US$1,386 million on a reported basis and 10% on a like-for-like basis. Fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care and body care growth supported these results.
By Sabine Waldeck