Cosmetics modernization “hinges” on US$8M request to Congress, says fragrance association
21 May 2024 --- The Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) writes to the US Congress, underscoring the need to implement the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA) in FY25.
“FCA is asking Congress to provide at least US$8 million for the FDA’s work to implement MoCRA in FY25,” says the association’s president and CEO, Farah K. Ahmed.
“MoCRA ushered in a new era in cosmetics regulations, but its success hinges on adequate funding. Consequently, FCA submitted letters to Congress urging it to prioritize sound science, safety and innovation and appropriate at least US$8 million for FY25.”
FY25 will begin in October through September 30 of the following year.
FDA MoCRA focus
Earlier in March, the FDA requested US$7.2 billion as part of the President’s FY25 proposed budget — an increase of US$495 million, or 7.4% above the FY23 funding level.
“This new funding request will help us build on our accomplishments and also modernize our agency and operations as we plan for the future. Our request for critical investments will help us address our most urgent priorities, strengthen our public health capacity, advance IT capabilities, and improve agency-wide infrastructure,” says FDA commissioner, Robert M. Califf, MD.
“The budget will also support the FDA’s ability to prepare for, build resilience to and respond to shortages, support the implementation of expanded cosmetics regulation and protect and promote a safe, nutritious US food supply.”
The FDA wants to spend the funding on MoCRA to improve its efforts to safeguard consumers, help ensure the safety of cosmetic products and further develop a modernized cosmetics regulatory program.
The agency details that the funds will be used for activities such as developing regulations and compliance policies, managing submission platforms associated with MoCRA provisions, reviewing MoCRA-required information submitted to the FDA for industry compliance and hiring experts to manage projects, such as assessments of the use of PFAS in cosmetic products.
Ensuring cosmetic safety
According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, MoCRA is expected to support proposed and final regulations for good manufacturing practices and the disclosure of fragrant allergens on labeling.
The FDA monitors compliance policies, maintaining and updating submission platforms for registration, product listing, adverse event reporting and reviewing industry compliance.
The department says the budget allocation will enable the FDA to “enhance its readiness” for tackling issues like “asbestos contamination in talc-containing cosmetics, tattoo inks, permanent makeup and hair products such as shampoos and conditioners.” It will also boost post-market surveillance systems while hiring experts and assessing PFAS in products.
Highlighting the importance of fragrances, Ahmed comments: “It plays an essential role in cosmetics and personal care products, products that nurture skin health and hygiene, empower self-expression and lift confidence.”
“Sufficient funding for the FDA to implement MoCRA will support responsible fragrance industry innovation, uphold safety, increase consumer confidence in the products they know and love and advance environmental sustainability.”
Industry updates
In other developments, the EPA banned the use of chrysotile asbestos, the only known form of asbestos imported into the US under the Biden administration. Meanwhile, the FDA tested 50 cosmetic samples and did not detect asbestos in any of the samples from last year.
The US Government Accountability Office called for better planning in the FDA to implement laws against harmful cosmetic ingredients. The office states the FDA still needs to address leading practices that help ensure the success of agency reforms and develop an implementation plan for MoCRA.
In November, the FDA granted cosmetics manufacturers more time to prepare for the enforcement of new regulations under MoCRA.
Earlier this month, US congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna introduced the “No Toxic Chemicals in Cosmetics Act” to ban harmful chemicals, especially parabens, from cosmetics and personal care products to safeguard health.
