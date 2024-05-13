“American cosmetics need a makeover”: Bipartisan bill seeks to ban toxic chemicals in personal care
13 May 2024 --- US congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna introduces the “No Toxic Chemicals in Cosmetics Act” to ban harmful chemicals, especially parabens, from cosmetics and personal care products to safeguard health.
By amending the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, the bipartisan bill aims to clarify that sunscreens and cosmetics bearing or containing parabens — including esters of para-hydroxybenzoic acid — are “adulterated.”
“Americans are being poisoned. Organizations like the FDA approve these products, and yet women, children and men are suffering the consequences,” says Luna, seeking to “remove all nonsense from personal care products.”
According to Innova Market Insights data, launches tracked with the paraben-free claim on cosmetics witnessed a 30% rise in the US and Canada between 2018 and 2022.
Lurking parabens
Preservatives known as parabens are frequently used in makeup and other personal hygiene products to stop bacteria and fungus from growing.
However, Luna notes that they have also been connected to health issues like skin cancer, fertility issues and hormonal imbalances. These are often seen in makeup products like mascara and lipstick and personal hygiene items like lotions and sunscreen.
“The parabens lurking in our products are causing a lot of damage. They’re in our sunscreens, our lotions and makeup, especially, and yet we’re doing nothing about it, which is completely outrageous,” says Luna.
“Do any of us actually know what we’re putting on our skin? It’s not good,” comments Luna. “Cosmetics and personal care products containing chemicals that are dangerous to our health are marketed and sold to millions of Americans with little to zero regulation. I urge members from both sides to support my bill enacting a simple ban on parabens. Our women and families deserve better.”
Rising concerns
Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo and Congressman Troy Nehls joined Luna as co-sponsors of the bill.
Caraveo is alarmed that almost every adult in the US shows traces of paraben contamination.
“As a physician, I’m concerned about the potential harms of parabens, including skin cancer, hormonal disruption and congenital disabilities. And yet, these days, parabens are everywhere — cosmetics, lotions and skin care products, just to name a few,” says Caraveo.
“This bill would help reverse that trend and help ensure that Americans can safely use makeup, sunscreen and hair care products without worrying about how it might impact their health.”
Nehls adds: “It is extremely concerning that our country has not taken action to protect consumers from harmful chemicals like parabens found in cosmetic products. As a father of three daughters, I am proud to join my colleague, congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, to ensure that women are protected from these dangerous chemicals.”
Phthalates and parabens in personal care have been linked to heightened breast cancer risk, according to research. Parabens are also found in fragrances, with a recent study exposing popular perfumes and revealing a “disturbing” link to hormone disruption.
Toxic-free future
In other US developments, lawmakers in the California Assembly’s Environmental Safety and Toxics Materials Committee approved a new bill to ban toxic chemicals from air care products such as fresheners and scented candles.
Last year, the Washington State Department of Ecology, US, implemented a regulatory program to reduce toxic chemicals in consumer products and increase product ingredient transparency. The state Senate also passed legislation to ban PFAS, lead, phthalates, formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasers, and other harmful chemicals used in cosmetics and personal care products.
Personal Care Insights also connected with Amit Kumar Khan, co-founder and CEO of Greenitio, to learn how his company offers petrochemical alternatives for cosmetic products. Scientists are also using machine learning to find safer cosmetics preservatives than parabens.
By Venya Patel