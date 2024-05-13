From Italy to Germany: Soldalis to acquire majority stake in Artdeco Cosmetics
13 May 2024 --- Italy-based Soldalis agrees to acquire a majority stake in the German Artdeco Cosmetics Group to solidify its presence in the beauty industry. The pharma, personal and home care company expects the acquisition to be finalized by early June, pending regulatory approvals.
“This acquisition allows us to grow in Germany, one of the biggest beauty European markets, with a really outstanding and well-performing company, highly recognized for its strong heritage and best-in-class capabilities in the makeup industry,” comments Soldalis’ CEO Fabio Granata.
“We share key common values with Artdeco, and we are confident in developing, together with the management team, a strategic roadmap to further expand the business.”
Artdeco advantage
Founded in 1985, Artdeco Cosmetics has a long history and a solid reputation in the industry, especially in the German selective makeup market, notes Soldalis.
The group includes three brands serving different cosmetics industry markets: Anny, Make up Factory and Artdeco.
With its “affordable luxury” positioning, Artdeco enjoys “strong customer recognition and loyalty.” Artdeco is touted for its innovative approach, which includes its refillable beauty box concept. Additionally, Make Up Factory offers a selection of high-end cosmetics, and Anny has become a “trend-setting” brand in the upscale nail industry.
German establishment
Soldalis sees the acquisition as a consolidation with its business in Germany, where the company is already active through Lornamead.
Soldalis hopes to improve its standing in the makeup industry, a key area for potential future growth, by utilizing Artdeco’s established market presence and industry knowledge.
“I have built up the Artdeco group in the past 39 years to become a German market leader with a strong international presence. We are delighted to have found a strong partner in Sodalis to further accelerate our growth and foster the continuing international development of our brands,” says Helmut Baurecht, CEO of Artdeco.
“A partner who shares our passion for uncompromising quality and continuous innovation, which is reflected in our products. Sodalis has a proven track record in building and expanding brands, combining a dynamic and entrepreneurial mindset with the long-term vision of a family business.”
Industry acquisitions and expansions
In related news, Brenntag purchased Quimica Delta to broaden its chemical distribution footprint in Mexico, while Eurofragance continued its expansion with an affiliate in India.
Meanwhile, LVMH-backed L Catterton bought Kiko Milano from Italy’s Percassi group, and Syensqo acquired South Korean biomimetic ceramide creator JinYoung Bio.
By Venya Patel