Syensqo acquires South Korean biomimetic ceramide creator JinYoung Bio
29 Apr 2024 --- Syensqo acquires JinYoung Bio, a specialized cosmetic ingredients provider based in South Korea. The biotechnology player says the completion “sets the stage” for extending its beauty care offerings, especially products with renewable skin care specialties.
“This acquisition reflects our deep commitment to innovation and our focus on sustainable solutions leveraging the power of biotechnology,” says Ilham Kadri, CEO of Syensqo.
“We are dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the beauty industry, addressing critical environmental and societal challenges with groundbreaking circular solutions.”
Ceramides in center
Syensqo sees Ceramides, the flagship product line from JinYoung Bio, as a “hero ingredient.” A wider range of products, including biomimetic ceramides for use in skin and hair care applications, are made possible by the acquisition.
JinYoung Bio makes ceramides using biotechnological fermentation processes, which Syensqo says aligns with its focus on Renewable Materials and Biotechnology Growth Platform.
“Our aim is to provide our customers with advanced skin care solutions that harness the natural power of specialty ingredients like ceramides,” comments Michael Radossich, president of Consumer and Resources at Syensqo.
“This investment puts Syensqo at the forefront of leveraging the dynamic nature of ceramides in cosmetic products, including fast-growing dermocosmetics.”
Syensqo in spotlight
Personal Care Insights met with Eric Leroy, global marketing director of Beauty Care at Syensqo, during the recent In-cosmetics Global trade show in Paris, France, to talk about innovations in green alternatives in personal care.
The company shares it is gearing up to unveil its inaugural product from the ceramides line along with four functional ingredients in the second quarter of 2024 at Suppliers’ Day in New York.
Edited by Venya Patel