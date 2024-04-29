H&M Beauty releases fragrance collection for different personalities
29 Apr 2024 --- H&M Beauty has released a collection of eight fragrances designed to suit a range of personalities and match customers’ daily feelings and moods, encouraging them to “explore every side and expression of themselves.”
“We all have multifaceted aspects waiting to be revealed, and our new fragrance collection allows that expression,” says Mirja Kjellberg, global head of private label at H&M Beauty.
“Whether you’re feeling bold, romantic or adventurous, there’s a fragrance to ignite that inner spark, and it’s the perfect way to build a fragrance wardrobe.”
The scents are conceptualized in Sweden and developed in Paris in collaboration with dsm–firmenich, who created the fragrance oils. The vegan perfumes are crafted with upcycled ingredients.
H&M Beauty’s fragrances are available in all H&M stores that offer beauty and are on the company’s website starting next month.
Scent breakdown
H&M says the fragrance name Est. 1947 pays homage to the brand’s heritage — offering “an elevated experience in an affordable and accessible way” — now expressed through fragrance.
The Adventure Seeker scent has top notes of black pepper and bergamot with mid-notes of orris, tobacco and jasmine. The base notes feature leather, sandalwood, amber, cedarwood, musk, praline and milky accor.
Chic Socialite is described as a floral scent with orange flower and vanilla designed to channel the energy of Paris, France, nights. Hopeful Romantic is also a floral scent with top notes of pear and bergamot. The mid notes are tuberose, orange blossom and fruity jasmine, while the base notes are patchouli, vanilla and amber.
Creative Visionary has a fruity, floral, musky scent inspired by the “untamed” and “daydreamers.” Also in the fruity category, Fearless Optimist has gourmand notes of pistachio, sea salt, pina colada and candy apple.
The Modern Minimalist fragrance can be characterized as clean and floral. It has top notes of cotton flower, eucalyptus and citrus with mid notes of jasmine, rose and lily of the valley. The base note features white musk, sandalwood, amber and cashmere wood.
Personal Muse aims to encompass confidence “with electric energy [that] isn’t afraid of contrasts.” It smells of amber, vanilla and fruit.
Social Butterfly is a sweet scent with top notes of honeysuckle, apple blossom, lemon and Mandarin. The prominent smells are gourmand, vanilla and floral.
Perfume industry
In the world of mood-inspired scents, Charlotte Tilbury released its inaugural fragrance collection featuring six “emotion-boosting” scents. The line was created in partnership with International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and its proprietary algorithm, the IFF ScentCube, which can apparently identify emotions targeted through scent combinations or fragrance accords.
Earlier this month, Inter Parfums saw net sales rise to a record US$324 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 4% from US$312 million in the first quarter of last year. The company said this was driven by “ongoing momentum” in the global fragrance market and “favorable” initial shipments of Lacoste and Cavalli fragrances.
