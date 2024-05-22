KLK Oleo on formulation and science behind serum fighting aging and pollution
22 May 2024 --- Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK) Oleo explains the benefits of its DavosLife Ageless Serum, a skin care product featuring a bioactive complex.
Personal Care Insights looks into the research behind the serum and KLK Oleo’s manufacturing processes with Jimmy Yow Boon Beng, general manager, Sales & Marketing, Davos at KLK Oleo. The serum was recently presented at the New York Supplier’s Day in the US and In-cosmetics Global, Paris, France.
Can you explain the formulation ingredients in the DavosLife Ageless Serum?
Yow: DavosLife Ageless FACT Serum features a synergistic antioxidant combination of ferulic acid, vitamin C and tocotrienols (FACT Bioactive Complex) to enhance protection against skin damage caused by free radicals. The serum is gentle to the skin, offers science-proven benefits and cares for users and the environment.
DavosLife E3 Tocotrienols are a key ingredient in this serum. Tocotrienols are a powerful antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals and has strong anti-inflammatory properties. The serum provides visible anti-aging benefits and protects the skin from the harmful effects of pollution and blue light exposure. It brightens skin to promote a healthy, lit-from-within glow.
DavosLife E3 Tocotrienols are paired with sodium ascorbyl phosphate, a more stable and gentler form of vitamin C. Vitamin C helps neutralize free radicals and protect skin cells from oxidative stress. It also helps promote collagen production. An added benefit of sodium ascorbyl phosphate is that it treats acne-prone skin, has an antimicrobial effect and reduces inflammation.
This serum also features ferulic acid, a powerful plant-based antioxidant that complements and enhances the effects of vitamins C and E. It protects the skin from photodamage and promotes hyaluronic acid synthesis. FACT Bioactive Complex features a micro-encapsulated form of ferulic acid with better stability and solubility.
Could you share clinical evidence supporting tocotrienols?
Yow: Tocotrienols’ efficacy in brightening skin: They act via two mechanisms to brighten skin. Research studies have shown that tocotrienols inhibit tyrosinase, a key enzyme in melanin production in the skin. The overproduction of tyrosinase leads to hyperpigmentation issues. Secondly, tocotrienols can help promote the breakdown of melanin.
Davos Life Science’s in-house in vitro study has shown that tocotrienols can significantly reduce melanin content over nine days compared to other common skin-brightening agents such as sodium lactate and kojic acid. Tocotrienols were found to be effective at much lower concentrations (20 µM) compared to sodium lactate and kojic acid, which were effective at dosages of 4.5 mm and 3.5 mm, respectively.
Davos Life Science has also conducted a clinical trial, showing tocotrienol’s clinical efficacy in minimizing the darkening of skin tone upon exposure to UV radiation. Twenty participants were subjected to a UV-induced erythema protection test, and the changes in skin tone upon exposure to ultraviolet radiation were measured using a chromameter. The clinical study showed that significant depigmentation was observed in tocotrienol-treated subjects, with up to 32% less darkening of the skin after UV irradiation.
Secondly, tocotrienols and collagen synthesis. Oxidative stress in the skin is a known factor that leads to the degradation of collagen and, hence, the loss of elasticity, leading to aged skin.
In vitro, skin cell studies have shown that tocotrienols can increase collagen production in the skin following oxidative stress (induced by the addition of hydrogen peroxide in this system) by upregulating COLI and COLIII, key genes involved in collagen synthesis. This upregulation of gene activity is followed by a concomitant increase in collagen production by up to 50% in skin cells.
How does Davos Life Science ensure the quality and efficacy of its tocotrienols and mixed carotenes products?
Yow: Davos Life Science’s crude palm oil feedstock is sustainably sourced from RSPO-certified (Roundtable of Sustainable Palm Oil) plantations and manufactured in a Davos RSPO-certified manufacturing plant. This feedstock is used to isolate tocotrienols using a molecular distillation approach, ensuring the compounds are pure throughout the purification process. We then employ a special process to ensure that the isolated tocotrienols are free from harmful levels of chemical contaminants (e.g., pesticides, industrial contaminants and heavy metals).
Davos Life Science can isolate palm tocotrienols with purity levels up to 97%. This high purity grade of vitamin E provides the opportunity to use less of the product to achieve the proper dosages required for effective formulations and has wide applications in various industries. A quality management system strictly governs our process. We are certified in Good Manufacturing Practices for Health Supplements and with FSSC 22000 accreditation, ensuring that our products are fit for use in the supplement industry. We are also kosher and Halal certified to ensure that our products are fit for consumption by all religious communities.
What sets DavosLife E3 apart from other tocotrienol products?
Yow: Our state-of-the-art technology maintains tocotrienols’ original form throughout the isolation process, enabling us to reach minimum purity levels of 95%. Our added proprietary purification process allows us to comply with the international regulatory standards on Persistent Organic Pollutants. We partner with our distributors and end customers to help them maximize the potential of tocotrienols in their products.
Davos Life Science holds global patents for its Bio-Enhanced 20, self-emulsified delivery system oil and water dispersible powder formulation. All of its products are FSSC 22000 certified.
By Venya Patel