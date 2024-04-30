From Kylie to Christian Breton: Celebrity and luxury beauty brands target India
30 Apr 2024 --- Kylie Cosmetics and sensitive skin care brand Christian Breton are among the latest brands to foray into the booming Indian beauty market.
Kylie Cosmetics, founded by reality star and influencer Kylie Jenner, enters India through a partnership with House of Beauty. This marks the first time the brand has partnered with an Indian omnichannel specialist.
Kylie Cosmetics is now available exclusively in 25 Sephora India stores nationwide and online.
“I am so excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics in India. I created Kylie Cosmetics to give my fans access to the makeup products that I use and love, and I can’t wait to share my collection with all my fans in India,” says Jenner.
In 2015, Kylie Jenner embarked on her beauty business by launching Kylie Lip Kits, a collection of three liquid lipsticks with corresponding lip liners.
Supported by Coty, the brand has expanded in 50 countries and across eye, complexion and lip products. Its range is crafted with “clean formulations” and vegan ingredients.
Most recently, Kylie Cosmetics introduced the Cosmic Kylie Jenner Eau de Parfum. Described as a sweet, warm floral with “magnetic and addictive qualities,” it marks the brand’s entry into fragrance.
Christian Breton launches with Baccarose
Fragrance and beauty retailer Baccarose introduces Christian Breton to India through a new local distribution partnership.
“Launching Christian Breton is not just about introducing a skin care brand, it’s about unveiling a transformative journey where luxury meets science. This collaboration resonates with the increasing demand for luxury skin care in India,” says Kadambari Lakhani, director of Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products.
“With Baccarose’s commitment to excellence and Christian Breton’s innovative formulations, we’re set to redefine beauty standards and elevate skin care experiences for every individual.”
One of Christian Breton’s flagship offerings is its eye care range, which addresses various concerns, from dark under-eye circles to puffiness and dryness.
The brand’s top-selling products include the Dark Undereye Corrector Serum and the Ice Stick Eye Contour SOS Eye Balm.
In addition to its eye care line, Christian Breton offers a range of skin care solutions designed to nourish, hydrate and rejuvenate the skin. These include the luxury branded Diamond Pure Luxury Essence to the “intensely hydrating” Crème Riche LiftOx Serum.
Christian Breton’s foray in India will be accompanied by an array of marketing initiatives and strategic partnerships to raise awareness and drive engagement with Indian consumers, notes the brand.
“From digital campaigns to exclusive launch events, the brand is committed to creating an immersive brand experience that resonates with its target audience,” it states.
Baccarose recently introduced Laura Mercier and Shiseido in India, alongside Estée Lauder and Fenty who expanded into the nation.
Eyes on India
Notable beauty players have experienced traction in India in the recent year, with The Body Shop India observing a “strong brand affinity built in India” amid local scale-up activities focusing on omnichannel expansion and “new opportunities” in retail, quick commerce and high convenience formats.
A recent whitepaper by Kearney and LUX Asia reveals that Southeast Asia and India are poised to be the next “gold rush,” particularly in luxury beauty, reaching a market potential of US$7.6 billion by 2026, with a projected 11% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. The growth in this segment is expected to continue, with the market size almost tripling in ten years.
By Benjamin Ferrer