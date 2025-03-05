Givaudan Active Beauty alleviates dandruff with saffron petal-based ingredient
Givaudan Active Beauty has unveiled a botanical active ingredient designed to eradicate dandruff and restore scalp health. DandErase reduces dandruff by up to 95% within three days, according to clinical trials. The ingredient is obtained from saffron petals sourced in Morocco.
Dandruff is a skin condition resulting in oily yellow flakes, itching, and inflammation. The scalp condition is known to affect around half the global adult population.
Malassezia (a genus of fungi) overgrowth is a key factor in dandruff. The yeast is naturally present in the skin microbiota, but environmental factors can disrupt the balance, triggering dandruff.
DandErase inhibits the growth of Malassezia, balancing the scalp microbiome to generate long-lasting anti-dandruff effects.
“DandErase is a 100% natural origin, low-carbon botanical active developed as part of our circular beauty strategy. Selected from hundreds of candidates, it harnesses the power of precious, potent, and rare upcycled crocus flowers infused with unique molecules,” says Romain Reynaud, R&D director at Givaudan Active Beauty.
The personal care industry has been increasingly exploring botanical ingredient innovations. Innova Market Insights found that 28% of consumers said buying natural products has become important when buying personal care and beauty products. The market researcher’s data suggests that Asia leads global launches with botanical claims at 43%, followed by 33% from Europe.
Long-lasting results
Givaudan says its molecule addresses the root causes and symptoms of dandruff. It reduces inflammation and redness, mitigates itching and scalp discomfort, and restores the skin barrier function.
DandErase soothes itching and inflammation while rebalancing the scalp microbiome and preventing rebound effects.
Givaudan claims that the ingredient has long-lasting benefits, with dandruff reducing for two weeks after stopping use. This lasting efficacy is attributed to DandErase’s ability to stabilize the scalp microbiome and target Malassezia.
The beauty company uses its green fractionation technology to extract the dandruff-fighting molecule from saffron.
Its Green Fractionation Centre of Excellence in Avignon, France, uses biomimetic technologies, Natural Deep Eutectic Solvents, to extract an analyte from a sample according to its physical or chemical properties.
Reynaud calls DandErase “the only sustainable and revolutionary dandruff solution.”