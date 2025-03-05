PureTech and Brenntag partner to strengthen US supply chain of glycolic acid
PureTech Scientific has appointed Brenntag as the exclusive distributor for its cosmetic-grade glycolic acid product line. Brenntag will oversee the distribution of Glypure across the US, Canada, and Mexico. The partnership aims to enhance access to glycolic acid for beauty and personal care formulators.
Alongside the partnership, PureTech also announces the launch of Glypure Ultra 70, a formaldehyde- and dichloroacetic-acid-free alpha hydroxy acid (AHA).
The collaboration addresses the increasing demand for glycolic acid, a widely used skin care ingredient known for its exfoliating and hydrating benefits. As the smallest AHA, it penetrates the skin to remove dead cells, improve texture, and promote a brighter complexion.
It is commonly found in chemical peels, serums, and creams, helping to reduce fine lines, acne, and uneven skin tone. Since it also boosts collagen production and enhances moisture retention, glycolic acid is a key ingredient in many anti-aging and skin-renewing formulations.
According to industry reports, consumer interest in exfoliating and anti-aging products is rising. Market researcher Innova Market Insights’ data indicates that 33% of consumers globally consider anti-aging the most important functional skin care feature. This has led to a 5% global market growth in product launches featuring anti-aging claims from 2019 to 2023.
Shift to local sourcing
PureTech and Brenntag’s collaboration works to position both companies adequately to address the evolving needs of beauty brands in North America.
US companies in the personal care industry face significant challenges due to the ongoing trade uncertainties and tariffs under Donald Trump’s presidency. These headwinds have forced brands to rethink their supply chain strategies, prioritizing local sourcing and production to reduce the risks of global trade disruptions.
PureTech and Brenntag are tapping into the demand by offering companies the Glypure line, which is manufactured in the US with raw materials sourced exclusively from North America.
This collaboration offers manufacturers greater control over their supply chains by providing a domestic solution. It helps them navigate tariff fluctuations and market instability while aligning with growing consumer demand for sustainability and traceability in beauty products.
“This collaboration will enable our customers to easily integrate this proudly made-in-the-US ingredient into their formulations through an efficient and reliable sourcing experience,” says Nav Arora, scientific chief commercial officer at PureTech.
The partnership underscores a broader industry shift toward ingredient transparency, quality assurance, and local sourcing.
Non-stop production
PureTech boasts an advanced purification process that it claims ensures the ingredient meets high industry standards. The “24/7 process” is a continuous production method for synthesizing glycolic acid aiming to ensure consistent quality and purity in every product batch.
By maintaining this constant production cycle, the company says the process minimizes variation and helps to produce a more reliable, high-purity glycolic acid.
PureTech says this method can lead to more precise control over the ingredient’s characteristics, making it suitable for use in sensitive applications where consistency is crucial.
The ingredient is free from dichloroacetic acid, making it a cleaner option for formulators looking to avoid this compound in their products.
Glypure is also touted as highly versatile for personal care formulations. It is commonly used for its exfoliating properties, promoting cell turnover and hydration. In addition to skin care applications such as anti-aging, acne treatments, and skin brightening, the ingredient can be used in hair care formulations to strengthen and improve hair’s manageability.
It is available in various formats, such as gels, emulsions, aqueous solutions, and sticks. It can be incorporated into multiple product types, from rinse-off to leave-on formulations.