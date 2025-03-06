Revieve expands availability of AI-powered brand philosophy tool
Revieve has increased the availability of its Unique Skincare Brand Philosophy tool, which provides brands with customized skin assessments, brand-aligned metrics, and personalized consumer experiences.
The AI-powered beauty technology provider’s feature is now open to more skin care brands to help them define their market position, deepen consumer engagement, and enhance brand storytelling.
The Unique Skincare Brand Philosophy was introduced in May 2024 as a limited release but, following a “successful rollout,” is now being offered to a broader range of companies.
“Brands that have already implemented Revieve’s Unique Skincare Brand Philosophy have differentiated themselves by integrating their values into digital experiences and offering tailored skin care journeys,” says Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve.
Features and applications
The Unique Skincare Brand Philosophy functionality is intended to help brands create a skin care ethos aligned with their identity to define their market positioning. It also integrates brand messaging across digital channels and offers personalized skin assessments and product recommendations.
The tool includes several AI-powered features, such as selfie capture and skin analysis, which use image processing to generate skin care recommendations. It allows brands to establish their brand-specific metrics, providing a framework for positioning products in alignment with target audiences.
Additionally, data visualization features present skin analysis results in an accessible, visual format for consumers, while customizable educational layouts offer information about skin care science and product benefits.
The tool also incorporates a product recommendation system to refine skin care recommendations based on AI-driven insights.
Industry adoption
Brands that have used the tool report that the personalized skin care assessments and tailored recommendations have yielded increased engagement. Some have also observed improvements in brand loyalty from science-based storytelling.
The tool’s role in conversion rates has been linked to AI-driven recommendations that align with brand messaging and consumer expectations.
AI in personal care
The beauty industry is evolving to incorporate technology into multiple facets of operation. US scientists, for example, recently introduced an AI-powered tool designed to classify skin tones with improved accuracy.
The technology has also been used for ingredient formulation. Biotech firm Debut announced last month it is researching ingredients for personal care products using its latest generative AI platform, BeautyORB. The tool has already formulated ingredients to address inflammaging and epidermal barrier repair issues and is set to calculate two biotech ingredients annually.
As the lines between beauty and technology blur, virtual try-ons and personalized AI recommendations are becoming valuable tools for beauty brands. However, researchers have found important correlations between consumer usage of AI platforms and negative body image, price sensitivity, and social media addiction.